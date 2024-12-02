I finally bought the Shark FlexStyle this Black Friday – here’s why you should too

Today is your last chance to get the Shark FlexStyle Air Styler at its lowest ever price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Save a massive £90 and get the Shark FlexStyle 4-in-1 Air Styler and Hair Dryer for just £179 on Amazon. This is the lowest we’ve seen the hair styler reach on Amazon, so we’d seriously recommend snapping this up before it’s too late.

If, like me, you’ve spent a fortune over the years on needless hair styling tools, yet ended up both unimpressed by the results and with severely heat damaged locks then the Shark FlexStyle will be your saviour.

Was £269.99

Now £179.99 View Deal

Unlike a standard hair dryer or styling tool, the FlexStyle cleverly measures heat 1000 times each second to ensure the temperature remains consistent to avoid any heat damage. Plus with three heat and airflow settings, you have complete control on how much heat you apply to your hair.

Not only does the FlexStyle promise healthier, less frazzled hair, but as a four-in-one device you won’t need any extra tools. Instead, Shark includes four magnetic attachments which can be easily swapped out so you can mix and match your styles.

For creating effortless curls and waves, there’s the 32mm and 24mm auto-wrap curlers which harness the Coanda effect, which uses air – not heat – to wrap and set hair around the barrel.

Alternatively for smooth, sleek styles there’s the Paddle Brush attachment which straightens hair while you dry to help speed up your routine, an absolute godsend for those with naturally curly or thick hair. Or use the Oval Brush to not only smooth and defrizz hair but also provide extra bounce and shine.

Finally, Shark also throws in the Styling Concentrator which smooths hair while in drying mode for precise styling.

As someone with thick, frizzy and damaged hair, that was once naturally curly but years of straightening means it now falls in a strange crimped style, I’m always on the look-out for tools that won’t exacerbate the damage while giving me a sleek finish.

Although the Dyson Airwrap is a tempting alternative, its eye-wateringly high price is certainly not something I can justify, particularly if you’re on a tight budget. However, as the FlexStyle is at its lowest price ever on Amazon, now feels like the best time to give it a try.