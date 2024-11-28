Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

We can’t believe this Black Friday deal on Shark’s Dyson Airwrap alternative

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

This Shark FlexStyle and Hot Brush bundle is not only over half the price of the Dyson Airwrap alternative but it boasts heaps more accessories too.

You can currently get a certified refurbished Shark FlexStyle and Hot Brush bundle directly from Shark’s official eBay storefront for just £156.75 in this Black Friday offer. That’s a genuinely unbelievable saving of £223.23.

Shark’s FlexStyle and Hot Brush bundle is too good to miss

Shark’s FlexStyle and Hot Brush bundle is too good to miss

Get a certified refurbished Shark FlexStyle with styling attachments, Hot Brush and a travel case all for just £156.75 from Shark’s official eBay store. That’s a massive £223.23 off its RRP.

  • eBay
  • RRP £379.98
  • Now £156.75
View Deal

eBay explains that both the certified refurbished FlexStyle and Hot Brush have been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor. 

The FlexStyle and Hot Brush are each fully functional and in like-new condition and, although will arrive in a plain box, Shark includes a one-year guarantee for extra peace of mind too.

A seriously versatile styling tool, the FlexStyle seamlessly rotates between a powerful hair dryer and air style, with Shark including numerous styling attachments to suit different hair types. 

For effortless curls and waves there’s the 32mm or 24mm auto wrap curlers which harness the Coanda effect by using air to wrap and set hair around the barrel. 

To create smooth and sleek styles, use the styling concentrator to smooth hair or opt for the paddle brush attachment which usefully straightens hair while you dry to help speed up your routine. Looking for more volume? The included oval brush will smooth and defrizz hair while boosting bounce and shine. 

Embrace and enhance natural curls and coils with the diffuser attachment, which helps protect the shape of your unique curl pattern while ensuring your hair doesn’t frizz or dry out. 

Regardless of the attachment you opt for, the FlexStyle will measure heat 1000 times each second to ensure temperatures remain consistent without causing any extra heat damage.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Remember, that’s not all this bundle includes. Shark also throws in its dedicated hot brush and styling comb combination. Coined Smooth Style, this hot brush is an all-in-one styler that’s designed for creating sleek, straight styles. 

Combining a hair drying brush with a heated smoothing comb, you can either dry and volumise freshly washed hair in Wet Mode or twist the device to active Dry Mode to reshape and smooth out second day hair. 

Whether you enjoy experimenting with different hair styles or simply want to halve the time it takes to dry and style your hair, then this Shark FlexStyle bundle is seriously unmissable.

You might like…

Amazon has an epic Switch Lite deal that nobody’s noticed

Amazon has an epic Switch Lite deal that nobody’s noticed

Lewis Painter 43 mins ago
Sky’s Black Friday broadband deal gets you Sky TV and Netflix

Sky’s Black Friday broadband deal gets you Sky TV and Netflix

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Black Friday: Only a few days left to use Pixel 9 Pro’s biggest price cut yet

Black Friday: Only a few days left to use Pixel 9 Pro’s biggest price cut yet

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Amazon is basically giving away this Tower dual basket air fryer

Amazon is basically giving away this Tower dual basket air fryer

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
The Ring Floodlight Cam just hit its lowest price yet

The Ring Floodlight Cam just hit its lowest price yet

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro just became one of the biggest Apple deals this Black Friday

iPhone 15 Pro just became one of the biggest Apple deals this Black Friday

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access