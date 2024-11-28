We can’t believe this Black Friday deal on Shark’s Dyson Airwrap alternative

This Shark FlexStyle and Hot Brush bundle is not only over half the price of the Dyson Airwrap alternative but it boasts heaps more accessories too.

You can currently get a certified refurbished Shark FlexStyle and Hot Brush bundle directly from Shark’s official eBay storefront for just £156.75 in this Black Friday offer. That’s a genuinely unbelievable saving of £223.23.

eBay explains that both the certified refurbished FlexStyle and Hot Brush have been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor.

The FlexStyle and Hot Brush are each fully functional and in like-new condition and, although will arrive in a plain box, Shark includes a one-year guarantee for extra peace of mind too.

A seriously versatile styling tool, the FlexStyle seamlessly rotates between a powerful hair dryer and air style, with Shark including numerous styling attachments to suit different hair types.

For effortless curls and waves there’s the 32mm or 24mm auto wrap curlers which harness the Coanda effect by using air to wrap and set hair around the barrel.

To create smooth and sleek styles, use the styling concentrator to smooth hair or opt for the paddle brush attachment which usefully straightens hair while you dry to help speed up your routine. Looking for more volume? The included oval brush will smooth and defrizz hair while boosting bounce and shine.

Embrace and enhance natural curls and coils with the diffuser attachment, which helps protect the shape of your unique curl pattern while ensuring your hair doesn’t frizz or dry out.

Regardless of the attachment you opt for, the FlexStyle will measure heat 1000 times each second to ensure temperatures remain consistent without causing any extra heat damage.

Remember, that’s not all this bundle includes. Shark also throws in its dedicated hot brush and styling comb combination. Coined Smooth Style, this hot brush is an all-in-one styler that’s designed for creating sleek, straight styles.

Combining a hair drying brush with a heated smoothing comb, you can either dry and volumise freshly washed hair in Wet Mode or twist the device to active Dry Mode to reshape and smooth out second day hair.

Whether you enjoy experimenting with different hair styles or simply want to halve the time it takes to dry and style your hair, then this Shark FlexStyle bundle is seriously unmissable.