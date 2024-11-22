This Shark cordless vacuum is now a bargain for Black Friday

Fed up with traditional corded vacuums? Experience mighty suction power with the convenience of a cordless model, all for a bargain, thanks to this Shark offer.

The Shark Cordless Stick vacuum (IZ202UKT) is currently just £169 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which is a massive £110.99 off its usual RRP.

Upgrade to a cordless vacuum for less with this Black Friday offer Boasting powerful suction, anti-hair wrap technology and a long-lasting battery life, the Shark Cordless Stick vacuum (IZ202UKT) is now a bargain in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Amazon

Was £279.99

Now £169 View Deal

Ideal for pet owners and busy households alike, the Shark Cordless vacuum boasts powerful suction, anti-hair wrap technology and an impressive 40-minute battery life that will comfortably see you through a whole-house clean.

Its main floor head not only sports LED headlights to illuminate your cleaning path but it also prevents short, long and pet hair from becoming tangled in its brush roll, thanks to its unique comb and bristle guards which remove hair as you clean.

Also included are useful attachments such as the Crevice tool for hard-to-reach areas, Upholstery tool for soft furnishings and the especially handy Pet Tool which is fitted with anti-hair wrap technology for removing embedded hair from areas.

At just 2.2kg, the Shark IZ202UKT is not only impressively lightweight but thanks to its Flexology wand which bends easily, you can easily reach under furniture with minimal hassle.

Need to tackle tricky areas such as the stairs or the car? With the quick-release wand, the IZ202UKT instantly transforms into a handheld vacuum for even easier cleaning.

Although we haven’t reviewed this model ourselves, we have reviewed many other Shark vacuums and are always impressed by their suction power and thoughtful features.

Otherwise, the Shark IZ202UKT currently boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon which is based on over 1880 customer reviews. Customers report that they like how easy it is to use and handle, and say the vacuum performs well.

If you’re looking for a powerful vacuum that makes light work of an entire home clean, then we’d seriously recommend this Black Friday offer on the Shark IZ202UKT cordless vacuum.