Shark’s powerful corded vacuum is at its lowest ever price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Make floor, upholstery and even car cleaning a breeze with this offer on the mighty Shark Upright vacuum.

Get the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner (NZ801UKTBK) for just £179.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save a massive £120 off its usual RRP. Not only is this a huge price drop but it’s also the lowest we’ve seen the vacuum cleaner reach on Amazon.

One of our favourite corded Shark vacuums is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

Ideal for pet owners, the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum (NZ801UKTBK) is packed with useful features that makes floor and upholstery cleaning a breeze. Now just £179.99, it’s at its lowest ever price on Amazon.

  • Was £299.99
  • Now £179.99
This NZ801UKTBK model is an exclusive design offering on Amazon, which sports a sleek Black and Copper finish.

Ideal for busy households and especially for homes with pets, the Shark NZ801UKTBK is packed with useful features that makes floor and upholstery cleaning a breeze. 

Its main DuoClean floorhead is fitted with Shark’s ingenious Anti Hair Wrap technology which actively removes long, short and pet hair from the brush roll while you clean, so you’ll never have to manually cut tangled clumps out from your vacuum again.

Shark also throws in numerous extra attachments including a crevice tool for hard to reach areas and a multi-surface tool for vacuuming across upholstery too. Also included in this bundle is a Pet Power Brush which is designed for picking up hair across smaller areas too.

Although a corded vacuum may sound like a more limiting option when compared to a cordless alternative, the Shark NZ801UKTBK has multiple thoughtful features that make it an impressively easy-to-use model. 

Its 8m power cord offers a wide cleaning range before needing to swap plugs and for trickier areas such as stairs or even in the car, there’s Powered Lift Away technology which allows you to transform the model into a portable vacuum. 

Not only that but despite weighing a mighty 6.5kg, manoeuvring the NZ801UKTBK is seamless as the model sports a clever swivel steering mechanism. 

We gave the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “With a decent number of accessories, the Lift-Away mode and powerful performance, the Shark NZ801UKT is an excellent vacuum cleaner for those who need the suction that mains power can provide.”

Visit our Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner review for more information, however just note that we reviewed the standard Black and Orange version.

Now at its lowest ever price on Amazon, if you’re looking for a vacuum that boasts the power of a corded model with the convenience of a cordless, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better option than this Shark Upright.

