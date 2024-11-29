This fantastic Sennheiser Momentum 4 earbuds deal is not to be missed

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 True Wireless (to give it its full name) won our best true wireless award for 2024, and there is a very handsome deal going for it on Black Friday.

Head over to Amazon and they’re currently going for £159. That’s £100 reduction on the RRP of £259. In our minds this is a brilliant Black Friday deal.

These five-star earbuds have had £100 discounted making them a fantastic Black Friday deal

These wireless earbuds received a deserved five-stars, offering a feature-packed performance that makes them a great all-round pair.

The sound is rich and detailed, with a strong bass performance coupled with a smooth, detaile midrange and clear highs.

The noise-cancellation is impressive, clearing away most of the sounds it comes across, and you can customise so the performance to remove wind noise (which it does well), or engage the transparency mode which lets in sound so you can hear what’s around you.

The wireless performance is one we found to be great, maintaining a connection with our mobile device no matter where we were. You get advanced Bluetooth features such as aptX Lossless sound via Snapdragon Sound as well as Auracast support, which allows the headphones to instantly connect to a range of devices in public areas.

The design has been refined to offer a comfortable fit, the water resistance bumped up to IP54 so it’s more resillient against water, dirt, and dust. Battery life is 30 hours in total, and seven hours per charge. You get fast-charging and wireless charging support included too.

This are a fantastic pair of wireless earbuds, and the best Sennheiser has made. This deal is brilliant and one you shouldn’t miss out on if you’re a Sennheiser fan.