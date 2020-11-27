It’s here, Black Friday is finally upon us and the deals are coming fast. Amazon is, of course, offering hefty savings on its own tech and this bargain gets you a duo of smart speakers with a big price cut.

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s dinkiest smart speaker and an ideal entry-point into making your home a bit smarter. And this is the perfect deal if you want to go all-in, as it gets you two Echo Show 5s that you can pop in a duo of tooms.

Deal: Get 2x Echo Show 5s for £69.98 when you use the code ECHOSHOW2PCK at checkout

Of course, by buying two you save even more cash. The Echo Show 5 is already on Black Friday deal at £39.99, which is down from its usual £79.99 price, but if you use the code ECHOSHOW2PCK at checkout you can save extra £10 off buying two of them. That means you’re getting two for £69.98, which is actually cheaper than the RRP of a single unit usually. Can’t say fairer than that.

This is a smart speaker with Alexa, but it also has a 5.5-inch display. You can view see the time, pictures stored in the cloud and make video calls thanks to the embedded camera. It also will still work like, say, an Echo Dot – simply ask Alexa questions and it’ll spew out the answers.

You can even view song lyrics, watch shows on Prime Video and check on a smart doorbell.

We raved about the Echo Show 5 in our review, saying “Basically a shrunken Echo Show, the new Echo Show 5 is far easier to place than its big brother, making it the ideal bedside companion or just for use where you don’t have a lot of room. The new interface is largely a success and the smart home control, in particular, has been boosted. However, many features could do with an on-screen search facility. That all said, for the price, the Echo Show 5 is excellent value and a great choice for anyone who fancies a smart display.”

