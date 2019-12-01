See New York for under £40 – LEGO Architecture Cyber Monday sale now on

Cyber Monday isn’t all great deals on televisions, games consoles and smart home appliances, you know? There’s also an array of great deal on some good, old-fashioned, non-high-definition, no Wi-Fi, minus Bluetooth, erm… LEGO.

Over at iwoot there’s a sale on the LEGO Architecture range, allowing you to make great savings on a veritable trip around the world. We’ve got the Paris, San Francisco, London and New York skyline sets for under £40. That’s a £5 saving on each.

The London set features Big Ben, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Tower Bridge and The London Eye. These aren’t your standard LEGO sets, so don’t expect the same brick styles you’re used to seeing.

If you’re taking a trip to San Francisco, for example, you’ll be able to build the Transamerica Pyramid, Salesforce Tower, Coit Tower, Fort Point, Golden Gate Bridge and even take a trip to Alcatraz Island.

The Paris skyline promises the Arc de Triomphe, Champs-Elysées, Tour Montparnasse, Grand Palais, Eiffel Tower and Louvre, while New York-lovers can build the Flatiron Building, Chrysler Building, Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and the Statue of Liberty.

LEGO says each building promises a unique and rewarding building experience, with true-to-life colour and relative scale depiction.

While these are some of the most fun options on offer in the range, iwoot is offering deals on the entire LEGO Architecture line-up, which includes specific landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, Trafalgar Square.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Architecture range, LEGO says it “celebrates the world of architecture through the medium of the LEGO brick, and is developed for all with an interest in design, architecture and history.”

If you order through iwoot, the online retailer says it usually ships items within 24-hours. If you don’t fancy presiding over a big city build, these would make awesome Christmas presents.

