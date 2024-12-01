Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

This secret DJI Action 2 deal swipes nearly 50% off the price of the GoPro rival

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Don’t miss your chance to bag the DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo for 49% less. The 4-star action cam is now just £176.31 on Amazon. 

Run to Amazon before the Black Friday sale ends to save £172.69 compared to the 4K camera’s £349 RRP. 

The camera is also just $179 right now on Amazon US for our US readers.

Save nearly 50% on the DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo this Black Friday

The DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen combo is now just £176.31 with this secret Black Friday price crash. Head to Amazon to save 49% on the highly-rated action camera.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349
  • £176.31
View Deal

This is the lowest we’ve seen the Dual-Screen Combo drop in price since the camera arrived on the scene just three years ago. Shop today to save close to half on this Trusted Reviews-recommended camera. 

Is the DJI Action 2 worth buying? 

dji action 2 front
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A bold attempt not only to catch up with GoPro’s Hero line, but to offer something a little different

Pros

  • Compact size
  • Clever magnetic modular design
  • Extra wide field of view
  • Effective horizon levelling EIS

Cons

  • Prone to overheating
  • Poor performance in low light
  • Add-on modules not waterproof

The Action 2 is DJI’s 2021 flagship action camera, boasting a compact size, clever modular design and an extra wide field of view. 

The action camera is capable of shooting 4K video at up to 120fps and with an ultra-wide 155º FOV. The design is drop, dust and waterproof up to depths of 10m without any additional casing, while RockSteady 2.0 stabilisation and HorizonSteady reduce camera shake and rotation as you film. 

“The Action 2 doesn’t feel like an action cam in GoPro’s shadow, or one made in the GoPro mould – and for that DJI should be commended. The hardware is well constructed and solid, the mounting system is clever and easy to use and the footage and photos are impressive”, wrote Sam Kieldsen in our 4.5-star review. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DJI Action 2 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for an 8K action camera to capture sharp 360º video, look no further than this 15% discount on the Insta360 X4

