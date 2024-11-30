You might think you’ve seen all the best Black Friday deals by this point, but there’s a secret offer on Amazon’s top-end Fire TV Omni QLED that you’ve likely missed.

Why? For some reason, it’s not marked as a Black Friday offer at the online storefront despite the incredible savings on offer.

For a limited time, Amazon has dropped the price of the 55-inch Fire TV Omni QLED by a not-insignificant 44%, bringing it down from its £749 RRP to a way more budget-friendly £419.99.

This secret deal on Amazon’s top-end QLED TV is hard to ignore Despite not being marked as a Black Friday offer, Amazon has slashed the price of its flagship 55-inch Fire TV Omni QLED by £330, marking its lowest price since its launch in 2023. Amazon

This isn’t just a good deal for Black Friday either; at its current price, the 55-inch Fire TV Omni QLED is the cheapest it has been since its launch back in mid-2023. If you’ve been eyeing up the TV but thought it was a little too expensive, this really is a perfect opportunity to invest.

It also helps that it’s a solid TV for those on the hunt for an upgrade, achieving a four-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award when we reviewed the TV at launch in 2023.

The Omni QLED, Amazon’s flagship model, offers an upgraded Quantum Dot panel that boosts colour performance, offers wider HDR support and local dimming in a bid to improve contrast and brightness compared to cheaper models in Amazon’s burgeoning TV collection.

Our reviewer not only complemented the vibrant performance of the TV, especially when paired with Dolby Vision content, but also the sheer level of smarts on offer from Amazon’s Fire TV platform. It offers not only Alexa support, but the vast majority of UK-focused streaming services and even displays nice artwork on screen when it’s not actively in use.

If you want to find out more about the TV, take a look at our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, and if you’re still on the hunt for a Black Friday bargain, take a look at our hand-picked selection of the best Black Friday deals.