Don’t fancy forking out on Samsung’s current flagship? You can get the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus in this excellent EE tariff on Fonehouse, offering a beefy 75GB of data to more than see you through your monthly bingeing.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is a worthy choice, especially when you consider the fantastic and affordable contract deals you can get now it has been succeeded by the upgraded Samsung model.

Void of the steep upfront costs, this Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus contract sees monthly payments of just £32.50 with its £84 cashback scheme, loading you up with 75GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts, ensuring you have everything you could possibly need with little risk of running low.

Admittedly, when the S9 launched, it was a little underwhelming. However, with the unveiling of the S10, the S9 became a worthy second choice for those not willing to drop cash on the hefty current flagship’s high price. Holding a lot of the best features seen in the later model, the Galaxy S9 Plus becomes even more appealing in this 75GB contract deal.

Showing off a flashy 6.2-inch AMOLED display, the screen floods most of the handset’s surface area with an edge-to-edge screen that bleeds over the sides, though the S9 still hangs onto thin bezels at the top and bottom, the forehead of which houses its 8MP front camera.

For those who aren’t big fans of the cut-out camera in the S10 series, this may make the Galaxy S9 an even more attractive choice.

The rear-camera package is also pretty impressive, offering a shift between f/2.4 and f/1.5 apertures for daylight and low lighting shooting conditions, ensuring you snap a crisp shot even in the later hours. You can either use this in ‘Auto’ mode or switch to ‘Pro’ shooting to manually control apertures.

A great choice if you don’t fancy the higher tiered contracts of the S10 and S10 Plus and want something in a slightly more affordable price bracket.

Bulking you up with 75GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, it’s also worth noting that with this EE tariff you can benefit from the mobile network’s usual perks, including six months of free Apple Music, three months of BT Sport and six months of MTV Play, as well as free tethering.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…