Seagate’s 2TB Expansion Card for Xbox is a steal this Black Friday

Expand the storage space on your Xbox console and enjoy playing across multiple titles with minimal lag thanks to the seriously useful Seagate Storage Expansion Card.

Save a massive £233.05 and nab the whopping 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X and S at just £212.14 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Or US customers can get the 2TB Expansion Card for just $197.66, which is a massive saving of $162.33.

Was £445.19 / $359.99

Now £212.14 / $197.66 View Deal

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card was designed in partnership with Xbox and provides additional external memory for your Xbox Series X or S console, while maintaining the same peak speed and performance as its internal SSD.

This means that you can keep more games, apps and data on your console without compromising graphics, latency, load times or frame rates.

Installing the Expansion Card is seamless too and just requires you to remove its protective cover and plug it firmly into the Storage expansion slot at the back of your Xbox Series X or S console.

Once set up, the Expansion Card syncs with the Xbox Velocity Architecture’s powerful hardware, CPU and software integration so each game plays at peak levels. That doesn’t just include games optimised for Series X or S but also games from Xbox 360, Xbox One and the Original Xbox.

With Quick Resume, you can seamlessly switch between multiple titles in seconds and pick up exactly where you last left off.

This Expansion Card boasts a whopping 2TB of memory which means you can easily collect games and download more apps without worrying about running low on storage and sacrificing performance too.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Seagate Storage Expansion Card ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.6-star rating based on over a whopping 18,000 customer reviews. Customers report that the expansion card is easy to use and frees up internal space and speed of the console.

If you struggle with storage on your Xbox Series X or S then now is the perfect time to invest in the Seagate Storage Expansion Card. Now just £212.14 for a whopping 2TB of memory, you’ll never have to worry about freeing up space again.