Score a cheap cellular iPad this Black Friday with eBay’s stunning deal

Black Friday 2024 is finally upon us, and there are bargains galore on pretty much anything you can imagine, from expensive TVs to discounted chocolate bars. There really is something for everyone!

If you’re on the hunt for a new tablet, and an iPad in particular, eBay has a stunning offer on the 8th-gen iPad. It’s marked at a tempting £189.99 on the site, though if you use codes XMAS5OFFNOW and CHILLY5, that drops down to just £175.74. That’s an amazing price on an iPad with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, allowing you to use it practically anywhere.

Get the cellular-enabled iPad 8 for less than £180 at eBay Save big money on a refurbished iPad 8 with cellular connectivity at eBay, bringing the price down to just £175 when using codes XMAS5OFFNOW and CHILLY5 at checkout. eBay

£175.74 View Deal

Now, this is a refurbished 8th-gen iPad, though it’s rated as Excellent condition by the seller. That means that while there may be slight cosmetic markings like scuffs and marks, the iPad should function as advertised, and comes with at least 80% battery health if not more.

You might scoff at refurbished tech, but it often offers the best value for money when on the hunt for a new bit of tech while also saving perfectly good tech from landfill. You’re essentially helping save the planet while netting a massive saving – what’s not to like?

Of course, the iPad 8 has since been replaced by the iPad 9 and iPad 10, and that means it’s not the very best tablet Apple has to offer, but it should still perform day-to-day tasks without issue – you just might not be able to play the most demanding console-level games on the App Store, neither will you be able to take advantage of Apple Intelligence smarts.

Still, it’s a fantastic tablet that we loved when we reviewed it at release back in 2020, achieving four stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award, with our reviewer noting that the iPad 8 is a “great pick, especially if you’re not overly fussed about flagship features or spending big”.

The 10.2-inch screen, while flanked by the rather old-school thick bezels and Home button of earlier models of iPad, is the ideal size for browsing while still being compact enough to slip into a rucksack without issue, while the materials help the tablet trump its price tag.

“The aluminium back is sturdy and the glass front, in my experience, does a good job keeping scratches away.” our reviewer remarked at the time.

If you want to find out more about the iPad 8 before you take the plunge, take a look at our iPad 8 (2020) review, and we’ve got a hand-picked selection of the best Black Friday deals if you’re still on the hunt for that special thing you’ve had your eye on.