If you’ve been eyeing up the Huawei P30 Lite, stop what you’re doing because Fonehouse is giving you a 30GB EE contract that bags you not only the Huawei P30 Lite for £31 a month, but also a PlayStation 4 Fifa 20 bundle.

Already excellent value for money with no upfront costs, you can enjoy getting your hands on the fantastic Huawei P30 Lite for just £31 a month, including 30GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts. As is the case with all EE tariffs out there, you’ll also get plenty of extra perks bundled in.

Admittedly, though, they can’t overshadow the massive freebie you’ll get when taking up this contract with Fonehouse. This Black Friday they’re giving customers a PS4 free, which includes your very own copy of the latest Fifa 20 game. All for £31 a month, you’re scoring big this Black Friday.

Achieving an 8 out of 10 rating from Trusted Reviews, the Huawei P30 Lite is one of the best in its mid-range category, looking as luxurious as some of the more premium priced handsets but at a fraction of the price.

Offering a sleek glass and metal design, the curved back makes this a very interesting smartphone to look at, available in Peacock Blue and Pearl White, though it’s difficult to nail down just one hue for these inky, almost iridescent designs. With a 6.1-inch infinity display to boot, the subtle notch housing the Huawei P30 Lite’s 32MP selfie camera may make it a winner on some individual’s eyes who were critics of the much larger notch making home on iPhone’s recent entourage of smartphones.

The Huawei P30 Lite’s rear-camera package does take a hit against the fully-fledged P30 variant, the noticeable differences are only there in low lighting. With a triple threat of sensors, the rear includes a 48MP main sensor, 13MP ultra wide and 2MP depth camera.

We also felt the Huawei P30 Lite’s performance was worthy of note, as well as its 128GB of storage, concluding in our verdict: “If you want class and some high-end surface thrills at a sensible price, the Huawei P30 Lite is one of the best phones you can buy.”

Throw into the mix the PS4 Fifa 20 bundle, the game of which our reviewer, Max Parker, deemed “a gorgeous and fun-to-play football game that’s as addictive as ever,” this is a great value contract deal that isn’t worth missing out on if you’re in the market for a great mid-range smartphone that won’t break the bank.

Coming to just £31 a month with 30GB of data and all EE’s usual fantastic streaming perks, be quick to snap up this bundle deal before this deal sells out.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…