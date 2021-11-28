Save with this Black Friday deal for the Sonos Beam 2

The Sonos Beam 2 got an early Black Friday discount in an eBay deal and it’s now received another over at John Lewis & Partners.

The eBay deal brought the Beam 2 down to £374, but there’s only limited stock available there. At John Lewis we’ve seen it come to £399 and aside from the eBay deal, this is likely the cheapest we’ll see this brand new soundbar fall to.

Save £50 on the Sonos Beam Gen 2 This John Lewis deal sees £50 taken off the brand new Sonos Beam Gen 2 John Lewis & Partners

Save £50

Get it for as low as £399 View Deal

The 2nd Gen Sonos Beam continues the high performance of its predecessor, adding Dolby Atmos support to its skill set for a bigger, taller and more spacious performance from its compact size.

When we reviewed the Beam 2, we said that “what you do get is clear and defined audio that will outperform your TV, a sense of cinematics and the option to upgrade if you want more immersive sound.”

The Sonos Beam 2 is the perfect size for those who want to boost their TV audio without taking up too much space, fitting (quite literally) for smaller rooms and apartments.

There’s an upgrade path with other Sonos speakers where you can connect One SL speakers to create rear channels for a more cinematic experience. Installation is easy through the Sonos S2 app, which also allows the speaker to be updated over the air. It’s been recently boosted to support DTS Digital Surround, and there’s another incoming to activate Ultra HD tracks and Dolby Atmos Music via Amazon Music.

The app also offers the choice to choose between Google and Alexa voice assistance, with music streaming services such as Spotify, Deezer, Tidal and Amazon Music integrated into the app so you don’t have to leave the app to play and control music.

With multi-room possible (if you have other Sonos speakers) and AirPlay 2, there’s plenty of ways to configure the Sonos Beam 2 to get the performance you want.

As we always say, Sonos products don’t often get discounts too often, and now you can choose between the eBay deal and John Lewis.

