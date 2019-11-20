Save a whopping £400 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop for a limited time

An oldie but a goldie, this is a great offer from eBay on a powerful machine.

Previously selling at £1099.99, the Microsoft Surface Pro was already deeply discounted on eBay, reduced by 29%. Now, by using the code PRIZE20 at checkout, you can get a further £75 reduction on top of that, sending the price plummeting further, to just £699.99.

While it has been a few years since the release of the Microsoft Surface Laptop, and the line has seen its fair share of updates and upgrades since then, the original is still a very solid piece of kit. What’s more, it’s hard to argue with such a low price.

Despite its age, the Surface Laptop has some pretty stellar specs, as you might expect given its cost upon release. A brightness of 400 nits won’t quite have you reaching for your sunglasses, but it still outperforms many of today’s laptops, and the sound quality of the Surface is top notch.

This version of the Surface comes with 8GB of RAM and a decent 256GB of storage, along with a reasonable dual-core Intel Core i7-7660U running at up to 4GH. It will therefore provide far more than just the odd bit of web-browsing, though obviously it can’t compete with today’s cutting-edge systems.

This is a laptop that impresses when it comes to design, with a keyboard and touchpad that are sure to delight, the former in particular with its stylish, faux-suede Alcantara finish. Unlike with the Surface Pro, here Microsoft was very much focused on making a good laptop rather than a hybrid device, but the Surface still comes with a touchscreen, making it super easy and flexible to use.

The Surface earned itself a very respectable 8 out of 10 rating when we first reviewed it, all the way back in the heady days of 2017. However, while everything about it from the design, to the screen, to the speakers impressed, it wasn’t the best value for money at the time.

Now that it’s £400 cheaper, picking this up is a much tastier prospect. You only have until the 21st November before the PRIZE20 discount code expires, however, so while you have time to sleep on it, don’t leave your purchase too late.

