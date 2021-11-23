Save up to 59% on the Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Ultra 2 cameras

As an early Black Friday deal, Arlo is offering money off two of its previous generation cameras, the Arlo Pro 3 and the Arlo Ultra 2 wireless security cameras.

The Arlo Pro 3 cameras require an Arlo BaseStation to work, which plugs in via Ethernet to your home network. The newer version, the Arlo Pro 4, can connect to a BaseStation but also can connect directly to Wi-Fi. This usually makes starting out cheaper with the Pro cheaper, as you can buy the camera only.

However, with the deal below, the Pro 3 with BaseStation is excellent value. For those with a BaseStatio already, the single camera is even cheaper.

The Arlo Ultra 2 is the company’s top-of-the-range camera. It has the same resolution and specs as the older Ultra camera but the Ultra 2 can connect directly to Wi-Fi, as well as through a BaseStation.

New Arlo owners may want to consider picking up a cheap BaseStation, too: these control the Wi-Fi connection to Arlo cameras and can be more reliable than your own wireless connection, particularly if you have an older router.

All Arlo cameras are controlled through the same app. With an Arlo Secure subscription, you can save video to the cloud and get extra features, including activity zones and object detection (people, animals and vehicles).

Arlo Pro 3

Probably the best overall wireless camera (well, tied with the Arlo Pro 4), this model can go inside or out. It has a high 2K resolution, shooting in far more detail than much of the competition.

Thanks to the spotlight on the front, this camera can shoot full colour during the night.

For those with a BaseStation already, you can buy a single Arlo Pro 3 for £113.49 (down from £279.99). If you don’t have a BaseStation, then the 2-camera system includes one and, of course, two cameras for £259.99 (down from £549.99); that’s only a little more expensive than a single Arlo Pro 4.

Get the Arlo Pro 3 for 59% off Amazon

Was £279.99

£113.49 View Deal

Arlo Ultra 2

Shooting 4K video, the Arlo Ultra 2 is one of the best-quality security cameras.

With its integrated spotlight, the Arlo Ultra 2 can shoot full-colour video at night. Just be aware that to record 4K video to the cloud, you need a more expensive Arlo Secure plan (the default plans limit recording to 2K resolution).

This extra cost, to our mind, makes the Arlo Pro 3 or Arlo Pro 4 better overall choices; for those that want the absolute best image quality and don’t mind spending a bit more, the Ultra 2 is fantastic.

A single camera, now costs £224.99, down from £314.99. If you want the camera with a BaseStation, you can now pick up a pack that includes this and two cameras for £449.99 (down from £629.99).