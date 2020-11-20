Save some moolah on these Q Acoustics 3020i speakers

Fancy upgrading your hi-fi system? A sure fire way of doing so is to upgrade your speakers, and Q Acoustics has reduced prices across its 3000i series in this early Black Friday Deal.

The five-star 3020i have had £30 snipped off their asking price bringing them down to £219. Considering we felt they already offered great value at their initial asking price, you’d struggle to find more value at their new one.

The 3020i are the ‘middle’ bookshelf speaker in Q Acoustics 3000i speaker pool, sitting between the 3010i and 3030i. A revamp of the 3000 range from early in the 2010s, they offer a number of tweaks and upgrades over their predecessors with better build quality, a more luxurious look and feel, plus the benefit of improved audio.

read our Q Acoustics 3020i review

If you’re a newbie looking to get into the hi-fi market, or are looking for a relatively inexpensive upgrade over an older pair of speakers, the 3020i are definitely a pair to look at. They boast a rich and warm character that offers a surprising level of dynamism and agility for the price. Detail levels are better than previous models, with a mid-range performance that shines – especially with vocals – and bass extension that’s taut in its delivery but not overplayed.

The Q Acoustics 3020i are a pair of speakers that boast the type of performance you’d expect from more expensive options. The fact that you can get them this cheap makes the 3020i something of a Black Friday bargain.

