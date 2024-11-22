Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save big on a PS5-exclusive with this Astro Bot Black Friday offer

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been holding out for a Black Friday deal to pick up Astro Bot, this is your chance. The 3D platformer has dropped to $49.99 / £43.99 on Amazon just in time for Christmas. 

Astro Bot arrived on September 6, meaning it hasn’t been available for long. However, it’s already taken the world by storm earning an average rating of 4.9 stars across 385 ratings on Amazon. 

Save up to 27% on Astro Bot for the PlayStation 5

Save up to 27% on Astro Bot for the PlayStation 5

The PS5-exclusive game Astro Bot has dropped to just $ 49.99 / £43.99 on Amazon this Black Friday. Shop today to save $10 / £16 on the brand0new 3D platformer compared to its $/£59.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was $/£59.99
  • $49.99 / £43.99
View Deal

Shop today to save $10 / £16 on Astro Bot and start playing for $49.99 / £43.99 down from $/£59.99. 

Astro Bot is a 2024 3D platformer developed by Team Asobi and released exclusively on the PlayStation 5. 

Astro Bot invites you to become a galactic explorer, piloting the Dual Speeder ship in search of Astro’s friends. The game is a direct sequel to Astro’s Playroom, a platformer that shipped out on every PS5 console to showcase all the neat capabilities of the DualSense Controller. 

Explore more than 50 planets and traverse sky gardens, graveyards, undersea cities, volcanoes and more as you take on enemies and bosses, all while seeking out and rescuing more than 150 VIP Bots inspired by 30 years of PlayStation history. 

Like its predecessor, Astro Bot is designed to take full advantage of Sony’s DualSense wireless controller. The game allows you to dash, swing and rocket punch your way through the galaxy as Astro’s world comes alive through haptic feedback and lifelike in-game actions conveyed via the controller’s Adaptive Triggers. 

Sony also previously released Astro Bot Rescue Mission on its PSVR virtual reality headset, rounding out the current line-up with another very well-received title. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for the very best controller to pair with your new game, look no further than this deal on Sony’s premium PS5 controller, the DualSense Edge

You might like…

This Shark cordless vacuum is now a bargain for Black Friday

This Shark cordless vacuum is now a bargain for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 8 mins ago
Sonos’ latest compact soundbar is a true Black Friday bargain

Sonos’ latest compact soundbar is a true Black Friday bargain

Lewis Painter 49 mins ago
Amazon’s Black Friday deal on the Xbox Series S is too good to miss

Amazon’s Black Friday deal on the Xbox Series S is too good to miss

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
The DualSense Edge just hit its lowest price yet on Amazon

The DualSense Edge just hit its lowest price yet on Amazon

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Delve into the virtual world with this stunning PlayStation VR2 deal

Delve into the virtual world with this stunning PlayStation VR2 deal

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
Reolink’s Black Friday sale offer up to 52% off on vital home security devices

Reolink’s Black Friday sale offer up to 52% off on vital home security devices

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access