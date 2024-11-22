Save big on a PS5-exclusive with this Astro Bot Black Friday offer

If you’ve been holding out for a Black Friday deal to pick up Astro Bot, this is your chance. The 3D platformer has dropped to $49.99 / £43.99 on Amazon just in time for Christmas.

Astro Bot arrived on September 6, meaning it hasn’t been available for long. However, it’s already taken the world by storm earning an average rating of 4.9 stars across 385 ratings on Amazon.

Save up to 27% on Astro Bot for the PlayStation 5 The PS5-exclusive game Astro Bot has dropped to just $ 49.99 / £43.99 on Amazon this Black Friday. Shop today to save $10 / £16 on the brand0new 3D platformer compared to its $/£59.99 RRP. Amazon

Was $/£59.99

$49.99 / £43.99 View Deal

Shop today to save $10 / £16 on Astro Bot and start playing for $49.99 / £43.99 down from $/£59.99.

Astro Bot is a 2024 3D platformer developed by Team Asobi and released exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

Astro Bot invites you to become a galactic explorer, piloting the Dual Speeder ship in search of Astro’s friends. The game is a direct sequel to Astro’s Playroom, a platformer that shipped out on every PS5 console to showcase all the neat capabilities of the DualSense Controller.

Explore more than 50 planets and traverse sky gardens, graveyards, undersea cities, volcanoes and more as you take on enemies and bosses, all while seeking out and rescuing more than 150 VIP Bots inspired by 30 years of PlayStation history.

Like its predecessor, Astro Bot is designed to take full advantage of Sony’s DualSense wireless controller. The game allows you to dash, swing and rocket punch your way through the galaxy as Astro’s world comes alive through haptic feedback and lifelike in-game actions conveyed via the controller’s Adaptive Triggers.

Sony also previously released Astro Bot Rescue Mission on its PSVR virtual reality headset, rounding out the current line-up with another very well-received title.

