Save nearly £300 off this super-portable laser projector from Epson

A projector is one of the best ways to enjoy films in the home, and this deal from Amazon has knocked £270 off the price of this compact laser projector from Epson.

The EF-100 is Epson’s first ever portable laser projector and this early Black Friday deal ensures you can get it for £670, reduced from £849, which itself is down from its initial asking price of £1000.

Save £270 off this super-portable Epson laser projector Epson EF-100B portable projector [Amazon Exclusive] A portable projector that allows the viewer to send images onto the wall or ceiling, plug in an Amazon Fire TV Stick and you can stream and beam your favourite TV shows and films

It’s the lowest price we’ve seen this projector hit since it went on sale and for anyone looking at getting a portable projector that doesn’t take up much space and can be ferried around the home without much fuss, this may be the Black Friday deal for you.

The EF-100 is designed with flexibility in mind, measuring 21cm at its widest and weighing 2.7kg, which makes it appropriate for anyone who wants to take it round to their friend’s houses to watch films.

Image quality is only HD-ready though it can support 1080p signals, and you get an incredibly bright image for watching your favourite films during the day, rather than in a blacked out room. And the size of the image it delivers is much bigger compared to a TV, offering 150-inches of real estate to watch.

Incredibly, the portability of this projectors means that not only can you beam images onto the nearest wall, you can also fling them into the ceiling and watch lying down on the floor.

It’s easy to use, and can even be hooked up to an external sound system for a better sound experience, whether that’s via a Bluetooth connection or the 3.5mm audio jack. If you have an Amazon Fire TV or Now TV stick, you can plug that into the HDMI port and start watching films and TV shows.

With this Black Friday deal, the Epson EF-100 is one the cheapest ways to get the big-screen cinema experience into your home.

