Save over £96 on Sky Glass this Black Friday

Sky Glass is a great option for those who want a 4K TV conveniently combined with a Sky TV subscription without the need of a satellite on your roof. And now Sky is offering a Black Friday deal that will see you save over £96 during the length of your 48-week contract.

The new Black Friday deal reduces the monthly cost of Sky Glass (which includes the cost of both the television and a basic Sky TV subscription) from £38 down to £36. That may sound like a minor difference at first, but that will save you just over £96 by the end of the 48-month contract.

And if you’re not bothered about Sky Glass, there are plenty of other fantastic Black Friday deals you can sink your teeth into, from other 4K televisions to smartphones, games consoles, laptops and more.

If you’re not familiar with Sky Glass, this is a package deal that lets you pay a monthly fee for both a new 4K TV and Sky Glass. You do have to pay an upfront fee, but this comes in at an affordable £10.

The deal stated above bags you the 43-inch TV, but Sky is also offering Black Friday deals for its larger screens. By opting for the 55-inch during Black Friday TV you’ll save over £96, while upgrading to the 65-inch screen will save you a whopping £144.

In our Sky Glass review, we gave it a 3.5 rating out of 5. In our verdict, we said: “Consider Sky Glass for what it is rather than what it’s not and there’s a good experience to be had. It’s not a TV for all people, though, a bit pricey for what it is, and the picture quality rather undermines its ambitious content plans.”

But if you’re in need of a new 4K TV and like the idea of streaming Sky TV via the internet, then this is a superb Black Friday deal that’s worth considering.

