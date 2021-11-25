Save over £80 when you buy the LG Tone Free UFP8 earbuds right now

In need of some new noise cancelling earbuds? Amazon has reduced the LG Tone Free UFP8 by 45% in its Black Friday sale just months after the earbuds were first released.

The UFP8s launched in August at £179.99. If you’ve had your eye on these earbuds, Black Friday may just be the best time to buy them. The LG pair are down to just £99 in the Amazon sale. That’s a £80.99 – or 45% – saving on the noise cancelling earbuds.

LG also happens to be running a competition right now, which could put you in with a chance of winning the “ultimate home entertainment package” worth £3000 when you shop for the UFP8s at specific retailers (including Amazon) before January 4 2022.

The LG Tone Free UPF8 are just £99 this Black Friday The LG Tone Free UPF8 have seen a 45% price cut in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a £80.99 saving on the £179.99 noise-cancelling earbuds, taking them down to just £99 for a limited time. Amazon

Was £179.99

£99 View Deal

The Tone Free UFP8 are a 2021 pair of true wireless earbuds from LG.

The earbuds take advantage of a larger, more advanced driver than their predecessors, with clear and spatial sound from British audio brand Meridan, along with powerful Flex Action Bass.

The improved driver is also better at detecting and cancelling out distractions for effective Active Noise Cancellation, or ANC.

Each earbud features a three-mic array to reduce ambient noise in calls, as well as a privacy-protecting Whispering Mode that allows you to hold an earbud to your mouth to pick up your voice even when speaking quietly.

Design-wise, the earbuds come with medical-grade hypoallergenic ear gels and the charging case uses UVnano to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria when you put them away. The earbuds are also sweat and water resistant up to IPX4.

The UPF8 offer 10 hours of playtime in the earbuds, with a total of 24 hours including the case. They also take advantage of fast charging, offering one hour of listening from a quick five minute charge.

While our review of the LG UFP8 isn’t live just yet, Buyers’ Advice editor Thomas Deehan said:

“I’m currently in the middle of testing the LG UFP8 and while you’ll have to wait a little longer for a full review, I can say that they have performed brilliantly during testing. The new ergonomic design (take straight from the AirPods Pro) feels a lot more comfortable when resting in your ears, and there’s a noticeable uptick in audio quality and ANC strength. For just £99, the UFP8 are an absolute steal”.

The LG Tone Free UPF8 are just £99 this Black Friday The LG Tone Free UPF8 have seen a 45% price cut in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a £80.99 saving on the £179.99 noise-cancelling earbuds, taking them down to just £99 for a limited time. Amazon

Was £179.99

£99 View Deal

If you like the sound of these earbuds, don’t waste any time. The Black Friday sale ends soon and this 45% discount is too good to miss. Head over to Amazon now to save £80.99 on the £179.99 LG Tone Free UFP8 and get them for just £99 right now.

To discover more of the best Black Friday deals available right now, make sure to check in with our guide.