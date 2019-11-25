Save over £65 on the ultimate Philips Hue Play bundle – one day only

Light up your home this Christmas with this Philips Hue Play bundle. Pick up two light bar base units and a Philips extension for just £99.99 and save over £65 on this colourful piece of kit.

Save 39% on this fantastic lighting bundle – perfect for seasoned smart bulb shoppers and beginners alike. That’s a pretty hefty drop from the original £165.30 price tag and the lowest we’ve ever seen this bundle fall to on Amazon in its history. You’ll have to act fast though – this offer ends at midnight.

The name Philips Hue has become synonymous with smart lighting over the years – and for good reason.

With 16 million colours to choose from, including warm and cool white light, you can create the perfect ambient light for any situation. From movie marathons and parties to a quiet night in with a book, with so many colours to choose from you can’t go wrong with this smart lighting system.

Philips Hue can even sync with your games to create an immersive atmosphere with slow-moving effects for environments and exciting fast flashes for action scenes.

These lights are also compatible with your favourite voice assistant. Control your lights by giving simple commands to Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri and watch your home come to life.

Our glowing four and a half star review of Philips Hue praised the smart lighting system as a whole:

“There’s no doubt, Philips Hue has the widest range of smart bulbs, the greatest third-party support and the widest range of controllers. Every bulb produces high-quality light and is quick to respond. While Hue is a little more expensive than some of its smart bulb competition, it’s money well spent. You can check out the alternatives in our best smart lighting round-up, but if you don’t want to mess around with the wiring in your home, this is the smart lighting system to buy”.

With the two pack alone usually priced at £119.99, this £99.99 bundle will not only save you a nice bit of cash but Amazon will effectively throw in a £54.99 extension light bar for free.

Even without the Black Friday deal, this bundle gets you more for your money than buying the kit separately. Now, you can save £65.31 on top of that leaving the total price at just £99.99. But act fast – this fantastic offer ends at midnight.

