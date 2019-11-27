Save over £30 when you pick up a Philips Hue outdoor light and Ring doorbell together

Light up your home – and keep an eye on it – this winter with this Philips Hue outdoor light and Ring doorbell bundle. Nab the Philips Hue Lucca White and the latest Ring Video Doorbell 2 for just £149.99 when you buy them together before midnight tonight.

Separately, the two smart devices will set you back a hefty £183.99. Picking them up together will save you £34 – money that could be better spent on Christmas shopping or snapping up more Black Friday bargains.

Philips Hue Lucca and Ring Video Doorbell 2 Bundle Deal Philips Hue Lucca White LED Smart Outdoor Light and Ring Video Doorbell 2 Bundle Save £34 when you pick up this Philips Hue outdoor light and Ring Video Doorbell together for a limited time. But act fast – you only have until midnight to take advantage of this amazing deal.

If you were considering buying a Ring doorbell anyway, you can basically see this as over half off a Philips Hue smart light with your purchase. Not too shabby for a range we’ve previously dubbed “the most flexible and powerful lighting system”.

The Philips Hue Lucca is an incredibly smart outdoor light that makes an excellent addition to your current Hue setup as well as the perfect first step into the world of Philips hue.

Set the light to mimic your presence and warn off unwanted guests when you’re away from home or have your lights switch on to greet you as you pull into your driveway.

The Philips Hue system is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit so you’ll be able to control your light with you voice, whichever smart assistant you prefer.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is the latest in the company’s Video Doorbell line. With 1080p HD resolution and infrared night vision you can be sure that your doorbell captures everything that goes on at your door – especially when teamed up with your Lucca.

The doorbell has motion detection, so you’ll get a notification if anyone comes up to your door, even if they don’t press the bell. You can then use the Live View feature to take a peak at your driveway in real time.

Two-way talk allows you do have a chat with any visitor. Invite a guest in, tell a delivery driver where to put your package or tell someone to go away, all without opening your door. You can even chat with visitors when you’re out and about, so they know when the best time to come back is.

If you’re currently in the market for a good security camera, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 can do that too. You will need to subscribe to Ring Protect for £2.50 a month to unlock this feature but it’s definitely a worthy investment if you’re looking to take your device from a doorbell to a fully fledged security camera.

In our four star review of the Ring Video Doorbell 2, we wrote:

“As someone who deals with couriers aplenty, being able to answer the door when I’m out and about, or even from the top floor of the house, proved a huge time-saver.

“From a security point of view, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 proves useful too. You don’t have to answer the door to talk to anyone, and you can even convince a dodgy-looking person that you’re at home when you’re not. Plus, the well-priced cloud storage enables you to save all footage from the Ring Video Doorbell 2 to use as evidence, if the need arises”.

At just £149.99, this is an excellent bundle for anyone looking to step up their smart home and boost their home security. But act fast – this is a limited time offer so shop by midnight to take advantage of this fantastic £34 saving.

