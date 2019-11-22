Save over 30% on a Razer esports gaming headset with this Kracken deal

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition – Wired Esports Gaming Headset is down to its lowest price ever in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. You can grab it now for just £63.95.

Hoping to break into the esports game or just to level up your gaming headset for playing with your friends? Then Razer has you covered with this never before seen price on its Kraken Tournament Edition headset – down from almost £100 to under £64.

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is a great all-rounder and has a striking look – coming in Razer’s signature bright green colour.

Another area where it stands out is in its comfort. The headset offers cooling gel-infused cushions to keep your ears snug during long gaming sessions.

Our review of the standard Razer Kraken (which uses the same ear-friendly tech) said: “The Razer Kraken offers superb audio quality, and with the new changes to the ear cups, they’re now even comfier to wear. You’ll have absolutely no problem with them sitting on your ears for long periods.”

Aside from the comfort, the Kraken Tournament Edition offers THX Spatial Audio for creating realistic depth and positionally accurate sound – with 360-degree surround sound.

The headset includes custom-tuned 50mm drivers to offer strong bass while maintaining crystal clear audio.

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is usable across platforms that offer 3.5mm headphone jack support – from PC to Xbox One and PS4.

Razer provides a full set of easy accessible audio controls via an in-line controller. The controls allow you to quickly change volume, game/chat audio balance, mute your mic and adjust spatial audio.

This headset is a can’t miss for those looking for a premium gaming headset and, at just £63.95 on Amazon, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is a great value offering.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…