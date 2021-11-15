While Black Friday is still yet to kick off, early deals are arriving each and every day and Sony TVs are getting the price chop.

Sony’s X90J is one of its premium specc’d LCD TVs for 2021 and at Currys, the 50-inch model is the subject of a reduction that takes £220 off its asking price to £879.

Save on this Sony TV that’s ‘perfect for the PlayStation 5’ Sony calls its X90J LCD TV perfect for the PlayStation 5, and you can save £220 off the 50-inch model in this deal Currys

Save £220

£879 View Deal

The X90J has a Full Array display, which means it has the screen technology to deliver brighter images and deeper blacks with more precision than edge-lit LCD TVs.

It has Sony’s brand new Cognitive Processor XR that uses artificial intelligence to create an image that’s more natural and lifelike in appearance, with punchier colours, improved contrast and increased detail. It also boost audio, ensuring it’s positioned to match where the sound is coming from on-screen.

In terms of HDR, there’s Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, which has you covered for HDR viewing on the most popular UK catch-up apps (such as BBC’s iPlayer), as well as Netflix and Disney+ (which use Dolby Vision).

Sony’s TVs don’t support Freeview Play, using YouView instead (where you’ll find the catch-up apps too). There’s also the brand new Google TV interface that makes it easier to find the content you’re most interested in, with a massive amount of apps and content to choose. Purchase this TV and you’ll have plenty of content at your fingertips.

Google compatibility also brings smarts, with voice search in Google Assistant, and Chromecast streaming to give you more options of firing content at the TV.

The X90J also supports Sony’s X-Balanced speaker for a clearer audio performance, as well as Dolby Atmos compatibility for a more spacious and detail sound.

But really, the main crux of the X90J’s offering is that Sony calls the TV perfect for the PlayStation 5, adding two exclusive features such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. The former optimises HDR, with the feature recognising what TV is connected to the console and setting it up accordingly.

The latter puts the TV instantly into its game mode, minimising the lag for better responsiveness. It should be noted that these features are set to arrive on the X80J via a firmware update by the end of 2021.

So, if you have a PlayStation 5 and are in the market for a new TV, the X90J is a prime candidate for selection. It’s a match made in Sony heaven.

