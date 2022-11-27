 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save on these Cleer ANC headphones with long-lasting battery life

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Fancy a pair of affordable noise cancelling headphones? This Black Friday offer from Cleer Audio will help sate that need.

The Cleer Enduro ANC received 4.5 stars from this very site, and in this Black Friday deal at Amazon, you can get £30 off the asking price for £119 all in.

It’s the cheapest price these headphones have been in nearly a year, and judging by the price tracker on Amazon, they aren’t headphones that come down in price too often so if you are after a pair of affordable noise cancelling headphones, now might be the time to strike. For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our main page that’s tracking all the best and latest deals.

These ANC headphones have returned to the lowest price

These ANC headphones have returned to the lowest price

The Cleer Enduro ANC feature noise cancellation and a mammoth 60-hour battery, and this Black Friday deals has brought them back down to their lowest price yet.

  • Amazon UK
  • Save £30
  • Now £119
View Deal

The highlight of the Enduro ANC headphones is their battery life. They can last much longer than most premium headphones can, with their 60-hour battery twice that of Sony and Bowers & Wilkins headphones, and three times as much as some models from Bose and Apple.

But it’s not just about battery life with these headphones. The noise cancelling is solid for the price, cleaning up low frequency sounds that could distract. It’s a performance that subdues rather than completely cancels out sounds, but at this price point that’s acceptable enough with the Enduro ANC one of the better performance noise cancellers within the £150 range.

Their sound quality is also very good, taking on a neutral tone with an emphasis on detail, clarity and sharpness. There’s arguably headphones that offer more fun and colour to their sound, but few options are as affordable as the headphones from Cleer.

In our review, we said the Enduro ANC offered “tremendous value” sounding better than cheaper alternatives. If you are still looking for an affordable pair of noise cancelling headphones, then these are well worth a look during the Black Friday sales.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Best Black Friday Apple Deals Live: New deals on iPhone 14 Plus, iPad Mini 6

Best Black Friday Apple Deals Live: New deals on iPhone 14 Plus, iPad Mini 6

Max Parker 4 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphones deals: Last chance to bag massive discounts

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphones deals: Last chance to bag massive discounts

Kob Monney 5 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals live: Last chance to bag yourself a massive discount

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals live: Last chance to bag yourself a massive discount

Kob Monney 5 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Xbox Deals

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Xbox Deals

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Save nearly half on this cracking deal for the LG B2 OLED TV

Save nearly half on this cracking deal for the LG B2 OLED TV

Kob Monney 5 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Laptop Deals Live

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Laptop Deals Live

Ryan Jones 6 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.