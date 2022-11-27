Save on these Cleer ANC headphones with long-lasting battery life

Fancy a pair of affordable noise cancelling headphones? This Black Friday offer from Cleer Audio will help sate that need.

The Cleer Enduro ANC received 4.5 stars from this very site, and in this Black Friday deal at Amazon, you can get £30 off the asking price for £119 all in.

It’s the cheapest price these headphones have been in nearly a year, and judging by the price tracker on Amazon, they aren’t headphones that come down in price too often so if you are after a pair of affordable noise cancelling headphones, now might be the time to strike. For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our main page that’s tracking all the best and latest deals.

These ANC headphones have returned to the lowest price The Cleer Enduro ANC feature noise cancellation and a mammoth 60-hour battery, and this Black Friday deals has brought them back down to their lowest price yet. Amazon UK

Save £30

Now £119 View Deal

The highlight of the Enduro ANC headphones is their battery life. They can last much longer than most premium headphones can, with their 60-hour battery twice that of Sony and Bowers & Wilkins headphones, and three times as much as some models from Bose and Apple.

But it’s not just about battery life with these headphones. The noise cancelling is solid for the price, cleaning up low frequency sounds that could distract. It’s a performance that subdues rather than completely cancels out sounds, but at this price point that’s acceptable enough with the Enduro ANC one of the better performance noise cancellers within the £150 range.

Their sound quality is also very good, taking on a neutral tone with an emphasis on detail, clarity and sharpness. There’s arguably headphones that offer more fun and colour to their sound, but few options are as affordable as the headphones from Cleer.

In our review, we said the Enduro ANC offered “tremendous value” sounding better than cheaper alternatives. If you are still looking for an affordable pair of noise cancelling headphones, then these are well worth a look during the Black Friday sales.

Best Black Friday Deals