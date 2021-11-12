Save nearly £300 on an Epson smart laser projector this Black Friday

Searching for a new portable projector? The Epson EF-12 laser projector has dropped below £1000 in Very’s Black Friday sale.

You’d usually have to pay £1249.99 for the Epson EF-12, but this deal from Very will bag you the smart projector for just £958.99. That’s a £291 – or 23% – saving on the Android TV-powered, Full HD projector while this Black Friday offer lasts.

Save £291 on the Epson EF-12 projector with Very The Epson EF-12 mini laser projector has dropped to just £958.99 in Very’s Black Friday sale. That’s £291 off the usually £1249.99 smart projector while this deal is available. Very

Was £1249.99

£958.99 View Deal

The EF-12 is part of Epson’s recently launched EpiqVision Mini range, bringing Android TV and Yamaha sound to any room in your home.

The projector displays a 150-inch display onto your wall or ceiling, projecting bright and lifelike images onto almost any surface thanks to the 3LCD technology found inside the projector.

It’s simple to set up too, with features like keystone correction to help you correctly position the image and a welcome guide you can access straight away with the remote.

Android TV comes built-in, allowing you to access thousands of movies, shows and games across a large variety of apps. Chromecast is available too, so you can cast content from your phone, laptop or Chromebook to the larger display for movie nights.

The projector includes 3D surround sound with help from Yamaha and you can even use the device as a speaker by connecting your smart devices via Bluetooth.

There’s also the Google Assistant built-in, so you can ask questions, search for shows and control other smart devices in your home, all hands-free.

Save £291 on the Epson EF-12 projector with Very The Epson EF-12 mini laser projector has dropped to just £958.99 in Very’s Black Friday sale. That’s £291 off the usually £1249.99 smart projector while this deal is available. Very

Was £1249.99

£958.99 View Deal

If you like the sound of saving £291 on the Epson EP-12, then this Black Friday deal is for you. Head over to Very now to pick up the smart projector for just £958.99, down from £1249.99 in the annual November sale.