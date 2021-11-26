Save moolah on this stonking Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deal

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are one of the finest wireless headphones you can buy, and they’ve had a big price drop for Black Friday.

Head over to OnBuy and these excellent over-ear headphones can be found for £213.11. Considering when they went on sale they were priced at £350, that’s a steal for the price. Be quick though, this deal isn’t around for long.

Save big on this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal One of the finest wireless headphones you can buy has had a big price drop for Black Friday OnBuy

Now £213.11 View Deal

We mentioned ahead of Black Friday that the WH-1000XM4 were our choice for a headphone to purchase during the sales event, and so the headphone has been discounted by several retailers.

They look identical to the previous version but come with a few tweaks to the design. They weigh less, look less bulky and comfort levels are excellent; the soft padding of the earcups ensures they have a snug feel that ensures you can wear them for several hours. That makes them perfect for use on long journeys.

The noise-cancellation is still terrific, perhaps not quite class-leading, but they remove a tremendous amount of noise from the environment around the listener so you’re completely isolated with your music.

They’re loaded with smart technology with the Speak to Chat automatically pausing music so you can have a conversation with someone else without taking the headphones off. The Adaptive Smart Control changes the strength of the noise cancellation based on the location you’re in, so you don’t have to manually change it yourself.

And the audio performance is one of best on the market, the WH-1000XM4 is a musical performer that offers a refined, clear and detailed performance that’s superb to hear. There’s no aptX or aptX-HD, but the Sony makes up for that with LDAC that helps wireless hi-res audio performance from the likes of Tidal and Qobuz.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 won our Best Headphone award in 2020 and deservedly so. Even now, they offer an overall performance that’s hard to beat, and with this price reduction they offer superb value.

