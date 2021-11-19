Save money and get more with Shark Black Friday exclusive vacuum and mop models

While most companies spend Black Friday simply discounting their current products, Shark tackles things differently.

It takes its popular models of vacuum cleaners and steam mops, creates a Black Friday special version with additional accessories and exclusive colours, and then slashes the price. Here’s what you can get this year, while stocks last.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet NZ850UKTDB

Based on the Shark NZ850UKT that we recently reviewed, awarding the vacuum cleaner a score of 4.5, this Black Friday version is even better value. The original retail price was £369.99 but you can now buy it for £219.99. This is one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.

This model is finished in black, a colour only available on this special edition model. You get all of the same standard accessories in the box (crevice tool, pet power brush and multi surface tool) plus a car detail kit, which is a collection of very small heads for getting into all of those hard-to-reach areas in your car.

Get the Shark NZ850UKTDB for £219.99 with a free car detail kit

Was £219.99

Shark Klik n’ Flip Automatic Steam Mop S6003UKDB

Based on the excellent Shark S6003UK steam mop, which scored a mighty 5 stars in our review, the Black Friday version comes in an exclusive black colour. The basic operation is the same, with automatic steam dispensing and a clever floor head that you can flip over when one side is dirty, giving you longer cleaning times before you have to change cloths.

This model ships with four floor heads (two more than usual) plus you get a free carpet glider for cleaning soft flooring. Normally available for £149.99, this model costs just £99.99.

Get the Shark S6003UKDB steam mop with four cloths and a carpet glider for just £99.99

Was £149.99

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins, Flexology & TruePet [Single Battery] IZ300UKTDB

We’ve reviewed the Shark IZ320UKT, which is the vacuum cleaner that ships with two batteries. Here, with the IZ300UKTB, you get a single battery but the same performance and quality that saw the dual-battery version awarded five stars.

Again, this Black Friday version ships in black, comes with the standard accessories (multi-surface tool, Powerfins pet tool and crevice tool) plus you get the car detail kit.

This model has Shark’s new LCD display that shows real battery life in percentage, so you know how long you’ve got left to clean.

The original price was £429.99 but you can buy it for £249.99.

Get the Shark IZ300UKTDB cordless vacuum with free car detail kit for £279.99

Was £399.99

Shark Cylinder Pet Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap, Bagless CZ250UKTDB

We’ve only reviewed the larger and more powerful Shark CZ500UKT. Shark’s first cylinder cleaner was impressive and, judging by the company’s previous form, the CZ250UKTDB we’d hope that this vacuum cleaner would be good.

This model is in the Black Friday black finish and adds the car detail kit and pet tool to the standard range of accessories. Normally available for £299.99, this model costs £199.99.

Get the Shark CZ250UKTDB with a free car detail kit for £199.99

Was £299.99

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology and TruePet IZ201UKTDB

Based on another vacuum cleaner that we haven’t reviewed, this is a small and light cordless vacuum cleaner. This particular model is finished in black, and adds some extras over the standard model: you get a free motorised pet tool, car detailing kit and charging dock for the battery.

Normally available for £349.99, this model costs just £199.99.