You won’t want to miss out on the LG B9 OLED’s massive £700 discount

LG’s B9 OLED TV hit stores just a few months ago, but thanks to this huge discount on Amazon, you can save £700 on a brand new 4K TV if you take advantage of this offer

The B9 is the entry-level OLED option in LG’s 2019 TV range. The savings Amazon are offering takes the 55-inch version down from its Amazon RRP of £1,799 to £1,099 making it a much cheaper proposition for anyone looking to purchase an OLED TV.

And as part of the promotion, there are savings on Sonos soundbars when purchased with the B9, chopping 10% off the price of either a Sonos Beam on Playbar, which will help beef up the B9’s audio performance.

Massive £700 off a LG B9 OLED 4K TV LG OLED55B9PLA 4K HDR Smart OLED TV The B9 comes with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos; support Alexa and Google Assistant and HDMI 2.1 functionality with features that enhance gaming performance, making this OLED a great choice for movie lovers and gamers alike.

Released for nearly £2,000, the B9 has been steadily dropping in price, reaching its lowest price on Amazon yet. While it shares some features with the LG E9 and C9 OLEDs we reviewed earlier this year, the latter winning our TV of 2019 award, there are some notable differences.

For one it doesn’t have the same 2nd-gen α9 processor on the E9 or C9, settling for still excellent 2nd-gen α7 processor from 2018.

Otherwise, you can count on the B9 mirroring the premium OLEDs in features. Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos are supported for improved picture quality and better sound. The main voice assistants are supported in Alexa and Google Assistant, so if you’re in one ecosystem you want have to worry about the B9 locking you out from using your favoured smart assistant.

There’s support for WiSA, which enables wireless speaker connectivity, and HDMI 2.1 functionality which will be a boon for gamers as that comes with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Motion) for quicker response during gaming. TV watchers will enjoy browsing through Freeview Play for the latest TV as well as catch-up services.

