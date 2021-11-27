The Pixel Buds A-Series are Google’s cheapest wireless earphones and here’s another deal from John Lewis & Partners.

The deal is the same one we’ve seen from a number of retailers with the A-Series down to £79.99. That’s a £20 off the usual asking price.

Save 20% on Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds The Google Pixel A-Series has been reduced across the board for Black Friday, and here’s another deal at John Lewis that throws in a two-year guarantee John Lewis & Partners

Was £99.99

£79.99 View Deal

The Pixel Buds A-Series are Google’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds, and much cheaper than their predecessor. They retain the small size of the original earbuds, so they fit in comfortably. The IPX4 rating means they’re capable of resisting some water and sweat, so they can be used for workouts or if you’re caught in a rain shower.

Google Assistant is built-in so a tap of the earbuds’ can read out notifications, offer directions and provide translations in real-time.

With it being Google, there’s a close relationship with other Android devices, the Pixel Buds A-Series featuring one-tap pairing to get them set the headphones up and running. If you happen to lose, the Find My Device feature helps you locate the earbuds.

When it comes to stamina, there’s five hours of battery in the earbuds themselves and up to 24 hours if you include the charging case.

With custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers, the Pixel Buds A-Series deliver clear audio quality, with well-defined instruments and smooth presentation. They’re not the most dynamic of performers, but for more casual listeners they’ll be fine.

We awarded the Pixel Buds A-Series 4 out of 5 stars in our review, saying that “the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are a solid cheap true wireless pair. Their clear and detailed sound is not the most adventurous, but the design and features are solid and Google Assistant integration is excellent.”

If you’re looking to partner your Android smartphone with an affordable pair of earphones, then this would be a (quite literally) smart bet.

You can also visit our guide to best Black Friday deals if you’re looking for more great offers for the rest of this sales event.