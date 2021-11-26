 large image

Save big on Tile trackers at Amazon US for Black Friday only

Chris Smith

It wouldn’t be Black Friday without a super deal on the Tile Bluetooth trackers. Amazon US is offering them at 30% off for one day only.

Tile Trackers are a wonderful way to keep tab on your keys, wallet, remote controls and even expensive items like cameras and bicycles. There’s a host of options to fit your needs and they’re all the latest models.

Amazon is offering sales on the Tile Performance Pack (1 Pro and 1 Slim) for just $41.99, which is $18 or 30% off. The Pro Essentials bundle (1 Slim, 2 Pro and 1 Sticker) for 30% off too. It’s $69.99 instead of the usual $99.99.

Save $30 on the Tile Pro Essentials Bundle

Save $30 on the Tile Pro Essentials Bundle

This four pack of Tile trackers will keep tabs on two sets of keys, your wallet and an item of your choosing. It’s a 30% saving that’s only available today.

  • Amazon
  • Was: $99.99
  • Now: $69.99
View Deal

As you can see from the Zeppa graph below, this is the first time Amazon has discounted these products and the deal isn’t going to last very long at all, so grab these bundles while you can.

Keppa Tile deals

We recommend grabbing a selection of Tile trackers to fit your favourite items. The Slim is the thickness of two credit cards so will fit in any wallet, while the Pro models are great for attaching to keychains or backpacks. The Sticker, which is around the size of three stacked pennies, will attach to remotes, underneath bike seats and much more.

If any of your items go astray, you can call up the last known location of the tracker via the Tile app. If they’re within Bluetooth vicinity you can ask it to play a sound. If an item is out of range, you’ll be able to see it on a map.

With a Tile Premium subscription, you’ll receive alerts when you leave something behind and Tile will actually reimburse you if you actually lose the item in question. You’ll also get free battery replacements and 30-day location history.

Save 30% on a Tile Performance bundle on Black Friday

Save 30% on a Tile Performance bundle on Black Friday

Amazon is offering a Tile Performance Pack (1 Pro and 1 Slim) for 30% off on Black Friday. You’ll thank us when you’re scrambling to find your keys.

  • Amazon
  • Was: $59.99
  • Now: $49:99
View Deal

Tile trackers are especially good for Android users who don’t want to grab Apple’s AirTags and we can’t recommend them highly enough. Catch them while you can.

