Save big on the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini gaming keyboard this Black Friday

The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini is an excellent gaming keyboard, and it’s seen a major discount in the Black Friday sale.

It’s available from Amazon for just £129 for Black Friday, saving you £40.99 on what is one of the most feature-packed gaming keyboards from the last couple of years.

If the Apex Pro Mini doesn’t tickle your fancy, then there are plenty more of the best Black Friday deals available in our roundup article where the Trusted team has found all the latest and greatest reductions on various gadgets.

One of the main appeals of the Apex Pro Mini is its small 60% form factor, which gives you the benefits of all the alphanumeric keys, without the additionals of arrow keys, the nav cluster, or number pad. That small form factor provides you with a bit more desk space, and gives you more real estate to use your mouse.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini is just £129 from Amazon this Black Friday The Apex Pro Mini from SteelSeries is one of the most powerful 60% gaming keyboards money can buy, and Amazon has it for just £129 for Black Friday. Amazon

Save £40.99

£129 View Deal

The real star of the show with the Apex Pro Mini though are its OmniPoint switches, which allow you to customise and adjust the actuation point of the switch, or in other words, how far down you have to push the key for an input to be registered. This can mean that you only need to push down keys about 10% of their total travel at the highest point for ultra-speedy inputs, or up to 90% of the total travel for keys that you don’t want to accidentally press in the heat of battle.

The RGB here also looks to be vibrant with a sea of colour, as well as the additional software, SteelSeries Engine for controlling the lighting, as well as programming macros, inputs, or the actuation point of each switch.

Below is a Keepa graph which details the pricing history of the Apex Pro Mini and the fact that this price cut signals the lowest price this board has been for months. If you wanted to grab a new gaming keyboard in time for Christmas or just to up your own game, this is an amazing option.

Keepa SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Best Black Friday Deals