Save big on Samsung fridge freezers, washing machines, ovens and more this Black Friday

Peter Phelps
Samsung has unveiled a smorgasboard of glorious offers on your home appliances, so you can fully kit out your kitchen.

We’ve seen a range of amazing deals on tech devices already in anticipation of Black Friday, but if you’re looking for white goods then Samsung has unveiled some unbeatable offers across its range that could see you save as much as £700 on a single product.

If something else tickles your fancy though, such as a new pair of headphones, a new smartphone, or a new running watch, then make sure to check out our round-up of the very best Black Friday deals.

If you’re looking for a specific new home appliance from Samsung, you can click on the links below for ovens, washing machines, and fridge freezers. Please do bear in mind that you may have to disable your ad blocker in order to access the links.

  • Fridge freezers: Follow this link for the best deals on Samsung’s fridge freezers, including a £300 saving on the Samsung Series 7 RS68A8830S9 (now down to £1,379)
  • Washing Machines: Follow this link to see bargains on Samsung washing machines, including £80 off the Series 5 ecobubble Washing Machine (now just £689)
  • Ovens: Follow this link and then use the code COOKING10 to get 10% off Samsung’s range of ovens
There are some excellent savings you can make on a range of different Samsung home appliances ahead of Black Friday, including deals on washing machines, ovens, fridge freezers, and more. Follow this link to see where you can upgrade your kitchen at a discount.

In our reviews, we’ve been very impressed by Samsung home appliances, including the brand’s range of fridge freezers, ovens, and washing machines. The deals listed above could allow you to completely retool your kitchen from top to bottom, thanks to the huge savings you’ll see on otherwise expensive home products. Note also that many are available to buy on pay-monthly deals, so that you wouldn’t have to shell out the whole amount in one go but coudl instead split the cost over time.

Of course, these aren’t the only deals that have taken our eye in this special week of sales; check out the other great savings you can make in the list below.

