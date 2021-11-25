There’s great TV deals to be had, and this Samsung 2020 4K TV has had a big price drop ahead of Black Friday official start.

The 65-inch Samsung TU7020 is a 2020 release, but still widely available and Very has knocked £200 off its price, bringing it to £549.

Save big money on this big-screen Samsung TV This 65-inch 2020 Samsung 4K TV is still available, with Very discounting it by £200. Throw the Samsung A550 soundbar into the basket and you can get for £149 Very.co.uk

Was £749

£549 View Deal

While everyone loves a brand new piece of tech, it does pay to have a look at older products, as you’ll find yourself a few bargains too. We reviewed the 50-inch TU7020 last year and found that size to be an excellent budget priced TV.

We said: “Gaming performance is class-leading, eARC brings Atmos support at an affordable price, and overall picture quality is excellent”. If you’re not fussed by all the excitement and fireworks of advanced features and HDR, then this TV will suit you perfectly.

Build quality is up to Samsung’s usual standard, which means its excellent, avoiding the cheap plastic feel that plagues so many affordable sets. Disappointingly, there are only two HDMI inputs, but if you’re someone who is more of a streamer then that’s unlikely to be a problem.

And in terms of streaming, Samsung’s interface has pretty much all the apps you could ever want, from Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+, to Spotify, BT Sport and Britbox. All the UK catch-up and on-demand apps are here too, so you don’t need to worry about missing out on your latest streaming fix.

None of the more advanced gaming features are applicable here, but the latency this set offers is class-leading, so you’ll get a responsive performance from whatever console you plug into the TV.

Picture performance of the 50-inch model was one of the more accomplished at its price, delivering colourful and natural picture quality, impressive upscaling skills; lots of detail and good black levels from a head-on position. If you’re after reliable picture quality and aren’t bothered by having the flashiest HDR performance, the TU7020 is a great option.

And if you buy this TV from Very, you also get a chance to purchase Samsung’s A550 soundbar for £149, giving you opportunity to boost the TV’s sound into the bargain.

The TU7020 is a very good affordable TV, and if you looking to get a big screen experience for less, this set comes recommended.

