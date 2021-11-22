Save an extra £10 on any game in the PlayStation Store Black Friday sale

PlayStation has revealed its Black Friday deals for this year, slashing the price for numerous games, including some that only launched a few weeks ago.

What’s more, ShopTo is currently offering a discount on PlayStation gift cards, so you can purchase £100 of credit for just £89.85. That means you can make an extra saving of £10.15 on top of any Black Friday deal on the PlayStation Store.

But which are the best value games on the PlayStation Store right now? We’ve rounded them all up here for you to check out.

Deathloop (PS5)

We’ve heralded Deathloop as one of the very best games of the year, awarding it a 4.5 out of 5 rating. And while Deathloop has been reduced to £29.99, you can push down the cost even further to £19.84 by purchasing the £100 gift card from ShopTo for just £89.85.

Stuck in a Groundhog Day-style time loop, Deathloop tasks you with assassinating eight targets before time resets. You’re able to murder your opponents in many creatives ways thanks to the inclusion of supernatural powers.

In our verdict, we said: “Deathloop is one of the most innovative games from a major publisher that I’ve ever played, using the time loop mechanic to fantastic effect. With lots of clever puzzles and engaging combat, as well as a genius multiplayer element, this is one of the best games of 2021 yet.”

FIFA 22 (PS4 & PS5)

PlayStation is offering big discounts on both the PS4 and PS5 editions of FIFA 22. And of course, if you purchase the ShopTo gift voucher, you can get an even better deal.

We gave FIFA 22 a 3.5 out of 5 rating and said in our verdict: “FIFA 22 offers a better game of football than before and a whole load of new features for PS5, Xbox Series consoles and Stadia. Shame it’s let down by countless bugs and a lack of true improvements in many modes.”

But while FIFA 22 may not offer many new features, it still boasts improved gameplay, animations and graphics, especially on the next-gen version.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4 & PS5)

Everyone’s favourite team of misfits from the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently starred in their very own video game, and we found it to be a hugely enjoyable outing. And despite launching just last month, PlayStation has decided to offer a £21 discount.

We gave the game a 4 out of 5 rating, and said in our verdict: “For the story alone, the game is well-worth playing, but it’s the abundance of lore, well-written dialogue and gorgeous locales that elevate it as one of the best Marvel games to date.”

Resident Evil Village (PS4 & PS5)

The eighth entry in the hugely popular horror series has been regarded as one of the best games of 2021, yet has still seem a mega price drop for Black Friday.

We gave Resident Evil Village a 4.5 out of 5 rating, and said in our verdict: “Resident Evil Village is a great follow up to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard that will delight any horror fan looking for a new game to scare the [censored] out of them. The only downside is that its increased focus on combat can feel a little jarring, especially when playing at lower difficulties.”

The Last of Us Part II (PS4)

Widely considered to be one of the very best games ever published by PlayStation, The Last of Us II scooped up countless awards last year as it continues the story of Joel and Ellie in a post-apocalyptic world.

We gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 score when we reviewed it in 2020, and said in our verdict: “The Last of Us Part 2 is a masterful swansong for the PlayStation 4, and arguably the finest, most accomplished project Naughty Dog has ever embarked on. It’s far more than a traditional sequel, taking the original’s core message and expanding upon in ways that will be looked back on as brave, ambitious and undeniably controversial.”

Demon’s Souls (PS5)

Anyone who’s played Dark Souls will likely want to try out FromSoftware’s original Souls games. Remade with outstanding visuals by Bluepoint Games, Demon’s Souls is one of best looking games on the PS5 yet.



We gave Demon’s Souls a 5 out of 5 rating, and said in our verdict: “Demon’s Souls is a masterpiece. Bluepoint Games has crafted a beautiful remake that embodies everything that made the original experience so special, maintaining all of its vital elements while building upon everything that matters.”

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PS4)

Imagine if Squid Games removed all the violence, and swapped the contestants with cute characters that look like they’ve waddled off the Teletubbies TV set. That’s essentially Fall Guys, the online multiplayer sensation.

We gave Fall Guys a 4 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it, and said in our verdict: “Fall Guys is an absolute delight. It feels like a natural evolution of the battle royale genre that abandons the expectation of violence and exchanges it for a bright, colourful multiplayer experience that sinks its hooks in and refuses to let go.”