Save almost 50% on Shark’s powerful corded vacuum for pet hair

Start preparing for the post-Christmas cleanup with this offer on the powerful Shark Stratos vacuum.

The Shark Stratos XL (AZ3000UKT) is currently just £235.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale which is a massive £164 off its usual RRP.

Pet owners should seriously consider this Shark corded vacuum The powerful Shark Stratos XL vacuum is fitted with anti-hair wrap plus technology which keeps the brush roll free of hair while cleaning. Amazon

Ideal for pet owners, the Shark Stratos XL is a powerful corded vacuum that makes light work for cleaning dust, debris and even notoriously difficult hair.

Its main DuoClean floor head sports two motorised brush rolls that allows you to seamlessly move between carpet and hard floors and, thanks to its Anti Hair Wrap Plus technology, hair is actively removed from the brush roll while you clean, preventing the dreaded task of having to cut out tangles yourself.

The floor head also supports Shark’s Anti-Odour pods which protects floors and surfaces against bad odours while releasing a fresh fragrance.

Shark also includes other attachments too, including a mini motorised pet tool for upholstery and pet beds, a crevice tool for hard to reach areas and a versatile multi-surface attachment too.

Although a corded vacuum might sound like a more limiting option when compared to a cordless alternative, the Shark Stratos is fitted with thoughtful features that make it an easy-to-use model. Its 8m power cord offers a long cleaning range before needing to swap plugs and for trickier areas, you can seamlessly transform the vacuum into a portable unit with just a touch of the button.

With a generous 2.6-litre on-board bin, you can clean for much longer before needing to empty the collected dirt and debris. Once the time comes to empty the bin, the vacuum has an anti-allergen seal which captures and traps 99.9% of dust for mess-free emptying.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Shark Stratos AZ3000UKT ourselves, we have reviewed numerous other Shark vacuums and have never been disappointed. Plus, the vacuum currently sports a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, based on over 320 customer reviews.

Customers appreciate the efficiency, suction power and cleaning ability of the Stratos AZ3000UKT and say it does a great job of removing hair.