Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save almost 50% on Shark’s powerful corded vacuum for pet hair

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Start preparing for the post-Christmas cleanup with this offer on the powerful Shark Stratos vacuum.

The Shark Stratos XL (AZ3000UKT) is currently just £235.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale which is a massive £164 off its usual RRP.

Pet owners should seriously consider this Shark corded vacuum

Pet owners should seriously consider this Shark corded vacuum

The powerful Shark Stratos XL vacuum is fitted with anti-hair wrap plus technology which keeps the brush roll free of hair while cleaning.

  • Amazon
  • Was £399.99
  • Now £235.99
View Deal

Ideal for pet owners, the Shark Stratos XL is a powerful corded vacuum that makes light work for cleaning dust, debris and even notoriously difficult hair. 

Its main DuoClean floor head sports two motorised brush rolls that allows you to seamlessly move between carpet and hard floors and, thanks to its Anti Hair Wrap Plus technology, hair is actively removed from the brush roll while you clean, preventing the dreaded task of having to cut out tangles yourself. 

The floor head also supports Shark’s Anti-Odour pods which protects floors and surfaces against bad odours while releasing a fresh fragrance.

Shark also includes other attachments too, including a mini motorised pet tool for upholstery and pet beds, a crevice tool for hard to reach areas and a versatile multi-surface attachment too. 

Although a corded vacuum might sound like a more limiting option when compared to a cordless alternative, the Shark Stratos is fitted with thoughtful features that make it an easy-to-use model. Its 8m power cord offers a long cleaning range before needing to swap plugs and for trickier areas, you can seamlessly transform the vacuum into a portable unit with just a touch of the button. 

With a generous 2.6-litre on-board bin, you can clean for much longer before needing to empty the collected dirt and debris. Once the time comes to empty the bin, the vacuum has an anti-allergen seal which captures and traps 99.9% of dust for mess-free emptying. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Shark Stratos AZ3000UKT ourselves, we have reviewed numerous other Shark vacuums and have never been disappointed. Plus, the vacuum currently sports a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, based on over 320 customer reviews.

Customers appreciate the efficiency, suction power and cleaning ability of the Stratos AZ3000UKT and say it does a great job of removing hair.

You might like…

I am hunting for a PS Portal deal on Black Friday after this huge software update

I am hunting for a PS Portal deal on Black Friday after this huge software update

Max Parker 10 mins ago
Forget Apple Watch 10 – this Series 9 Black Friday deal is a true winner

Forget Apple Watch 10 – this Series 9 Black Friday deal is a true winner

Jon Mundy 12 mins ago
Having Wi-Fi problems? This Black Friday Eero Mesh Wi-Fi offer could be the solution

Having Wi-Fi problems? This Black Friday Eero Mesh Wi-Fi offer could be the solution

Hannah Davies 39 mins ago
Currys has a secret Starlink deal that’s easy to miss

Currys has a secret Starlink deal that’s easy to miss

Jon Mundy 58 mins ago
This Ninja alternative dual-zone air fryer is a steal for Black Friday

This Ninja alternative dual-zone air fryer is a steal for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
This Xbox Series X workaround costs a fraction of the price

This Xbox Series X workaround costs a fraction of the price

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access