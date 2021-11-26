Save almost £150 on the XGIMI Halo portable projector this Black Friday

Considering getting a projector in to watch festive movies in any room this winter (and take outdoors once the weather gets a bit warmer)? Then, look no further than this XGIMI Halo Black Friday deal.

The XGIMI Halo has plummeted to just £553 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a £146 saving on the £699 portable projector for a limited time only.

Get 21% off the XGIMI Halo in this Black Friday deal Amazon has reduced the price of the XGIMI Halo from £699 down to just £553 this Black Friday. Shop now to save 21% – or £146 – on the Trusted Reviews-recommended portable projector while this offer lasts. Amazon

Was £699

Now £553 View Deal

The XGIMI Halo is a portable projector that aims to deliver on image quality, sound and content.

As far as picture goes, the Halo features a native resolution of 1080p but is capable of supporting video formats of up to 4K. The projector is capable of reaching 800 ANSI lumen of brightness, making it the brightest and sharpest 1080p portable projector on the market and 225% clearer than most mainstream 720p projectors.

There’s also HDR support, offering better contrast and a higher amount of detail in darker scenes.

Rapid 10,000+ point autofocus provides a clear image, while ±40 vertical and horizontal manual keystone correction makes setting up the projector easy from a variety of angles.

The Halo packs dual 5W Harman Kardon speakers and Dolby Audio support for high quality sound, though you also have the option to connect soundbars and headphones wirelessly with Bluetooth.

Content-wise, there’s a massive array of shows and movies you can watch on this projector thanks to Android TV coming built-in. These come via the more than 5000 apps through the Google Play Store, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and YouTube.

You also have the option to hook up flash drives, speakers, smartphones, game consoles, laptops, Blu-ray players and streaming sticks through the HDMI, USB, audio and DC ports on the projector, or cast content via Chromecast or Apple AirPlay.

Finally, there’s the built-in 59.5wh rechargeable battery, which offers up to 2 hours of playtime on a 150-inch screen, so you can take the projector out and about when the weather gets a bit warmer.

Our Home Technology editor David Ludlow awarded the XGIMI Halo 4 out of 5 stars in his review, writing:

“With decent audio, high resolution and more brightness than the competition, the XGIMI Halo is technically the best portable projector I’ve reviewed. And, it has the best interface, too, with Android TV proving itself to be smoother and easier to use with a remote than the hacked versions of Android most of the competition uses. Image quality is great, too, and this model really is a portable cinema system”.

The biggest cons David identified were the lack of native Netflix support and the high cost of the projector. The Netflix issue can be resolved by downloading “DesktopManager” from the Google Play Store and downloading Netflix from there or by connecting a TV stick – many of which have seen hefty discounts this Black Friday.

As far as the price is concerned, this 21% discount definitely lessens the sting on our wallets, making Black Friday the ideal time to pick up the Trusted Reviews-recommended projector.

If you’re looking for a portable projector this Black Friday, it doesn’t get much better than this. Head to Amazon today to save £146 – or 21% – on the £699 XGIMI Halo and get it for just £553.

