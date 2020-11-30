Save a whopping £500 on the Razer Blade 15 in the Cyber Monday sales

The Razer Blade 15 (2020) gaming laptop has seen a massive £500 price cut for Cyber Monday 2020, seeing the price plummet to a more affordable £1099.98.

Razer’s gaming laptops are considered to be some of the most luxurious options, and so generally see prices beyond the £1500 mark.

But this Cyber Monday bargain sees the gaming laptop available to buy for £1099.98, despite flaunting high-end specs such as an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.

Deal: Buy Razer Blade 15 (2020) with Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti for just £1099.98 (save £500)

This should be plenty enough power to run any AAA video game in Full HD, whether that’s CyberPunk 2077, Call of Duty or Fortnite. The 256GB SSD is admittedly pretty stingy space if you’ve got a big game collection, but an external hard drive can remedy that issue.

The black aluminium design is as classy as you could wish for too, especially with the fully customisable RGB keyboard that alerts onlookers to its gaming pedigree. The 144Hz Full HD screen is also great for both causal and eSports players.

We reviewed the Razer Blade 15 (2020) earlier this year and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating with our verdict saying: “The Razer Blade 15 2020 Base Model is a great gaming laptop, featuring a speedy Full HD performance, industry leading design and a bright, colourful display.”

We highlighted the main weakness of the Blade 15 to be its comparatively expensive price, but that isn’t a problem now it has seen a £500 price reduction. If you’re looking for one of the absolute best gaming laptops that excels at 1080p gaming, then this is one of the best deals you’re likely to find throughout Cyber Monday.

