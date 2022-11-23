Save a tidy sum on the Instax Square SQ1 instant camera with this Black Friday offer

If you want a handy instant camera to capture the fun moments in your life, then the Instax Square SQ1 is available right now with 20% off.

With this Amazon deal, you can save 20% on the price of a new Instax Square SQ1. In other words, that’s £24.99 that you can keep over the RRP of this product, so that it not costs less than £100.

The Instax Square SQ1 is the perfect fun holiday gift if you like taking quick pictures with your friends and family, so combined with the impressive saving it’s definitely a good time to grab one.

We found the Instax Square SQ1 to be rather charming. It is big and bulky, so may need a case, but to us it felt durable and robust, with good ergonomics when using it to take some snaps. It takes pictures on relatively large 62x62mm film, which makes for delightfully-sized souvenirs, and works out at around 75p per image.

The SQ1 is particularly easy to use, with it being simple to slip between regular shots and selfie pictures with just a twist of the lens, and the fixed-focus means it’s particularly straightforward to take portrait shots. Photos from this camera seem to have huge amounts of character, and it’s highly reliable, never once disappointing us even after 30 shots.

One of the only negatives we found is that it’s battery-powered rather than rechargeable, but this isn’t a dealbreaker by any means. In fact, we think you’re likely to have a lot of fun with this neat camera.

