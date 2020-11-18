Black Friday’s come early with this huge 50% price cut on the modern Shark DuoClean IF250UK Cordless Vacuum, courtesy of Shark’s eBay store.

The vacuum in question is a refurbished model, but it has been refurbished by Shark itself, ensuring that the quality is up to scratch with a one-year warranty included for peace of mind. It’s rare that Shark’s more premium vacuum cleaners drop to such a low price, so if you do fancy upgrading from your old kit then time is of the essence.

Deal: Shark DuoClean IF250UK Cordless Vacuum for just £174.99 (save 50%)

It might be a tad difficult for the average person to get too excited about a vacuum cleaner, but once you realise how the Shark DuoClean IF250UK makes the whole vacuuming process so much easier, you’ll think it’s a no brainer.

With a cordless design, you won’t have to worry about being at the whim of the nearest outlet (few things are quite as frustrating as being caught out by a cord), and Shark’s patented Flexology stem allows you to reach more places than ever.

Having a hard time reaching the back of the sofa? Not to worry, the IF250UK’s stem can bend to give you perfect flexibility to target those parts of the house that have probably been neglected for far too long.

The IF250UK doesn’t skimp out on longevity either. With a twin-battery design, you can get up to 44 minutes of runtime out of the vacuum, which is a great deal more than most cordless vacuums around the same price point.

While we have yet to review this exact model, we have tested out the variant with additional Pet Hair features, stating: “the folding tube is just plain weird but, blimey, it works. For getting under low obstacles without having to bend down it’s simply brilliant. Many areas under our sofas and cabinets that hadn’t seen the light of day for quite some time benefitted from a thorough vacuuming.”

Stock is already running low so if you feel like now is the right to finally upgrade to the big leagues of vacuum cleaning, then you know what to do.

