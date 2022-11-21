Save a massive £730 on the Razer Blade 15 in the Black Friday sale

The Razer Blade 15 is one of most popular gaming laptops on the market, and Amazon has chopped a jaw-dropping £730 off the price.

Before the Black Friday sale, you’d need to pay £2149.99 for this model of the Razer Blade 15. But now this laptop is available for just £1419, saving you a whopping 34%.

The Razer Blade 15 laptop on offer packs impressive specs, including a 15.6-inch Quad HD display, Intel Core i7-11800H processor and Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU.

With such high-performance specs, you’ll be able to play any game in your Steam library with ease. The RTX 3070 even supports high-end features such as ray tracing that look more realistic, as well as DLSS to give the frame rate a boost.

When we reviewed the Razer Blade 15 back in 2021, we gave it a 4 out of 5 rating. In our verdict, we said: “Under the hood, there’s no denying it’s one of the most powerful gaming notebooks on the market, and a solid option for any player with cash to burn.”

As the price-tracking Keepa app shows below, the Razer Blade 15 has been discounted before in the past few months. But this Black Friday price drop is the biggest we’ve seen for the gaming laptop in the past few months. So if you’ve been eying up a Razer gaming laptop, this is your best time to hit checkout.

