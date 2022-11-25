Save a massive £730 on the Razer Blade 15 in the Black Friday sale

In need of a powerful gaming laptop with all the trimmings? This Razer Blade 15 discount at Amazon might just be perfect for you.

Amazon has taken a whopping £730 off the £2149.99 price to bring it down to a slightly more stomachable £1419.

If this Razer Blade 15 deal isn't to your liking though, then I'd recommend you take a look at our general list of the best Black Friday deals where the Trusted team has rounded up all of the best deals we can find on all manner of products from more laptops to phones, speakers, headphones, and a whole lot more.

Turning back to the Razer Blade 15 itself, it’s powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, which is specifically designed with intense tasks such as gaming in mind, as an H-Series processor. Moreover, its eight cores and 16 threads provide ample capacity for gaming, as well as for more intensive tasks, too, and a boost clock speed of 4.6GHz also means it’s pretty speedy.

As for GPU power, there’s an Nvidia RTX 3070 inside this Blade 15, which should offer solid performance for gaming at 1440p, as well as 1080p.

Moreover, this is a laptop that features Razer’s standard-issue sleek and purposeful design, alongside a great selection of ports and wireless connectivity that includes WiFi 6 and Gigabit Ethernet, as well as USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), USB-A Gen 3.2 and HDMI 2.1! Fans of RGB will also be pleased to find the Blade 15 comes with a Chroma-enabled backlit keyboard if you want even more razzle-dazzle.

The Keepa graph below details just how good the price of this Blade 15 is, with such a steep drop to its current price – its best since mid-September. If you’re wanting to grab a solid gaming laptop for less, this Razer Blade 15 is an excellent option.

Keepa Razer Blade 15 Base Model. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

