Save a massive 56% on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

We all want to look after our teeth properly, and buying a quality electric toothbrush is an easy way to achieve that goal. The issue is that the best toothbrushes tend to be the most expensive. Not so today, with this Black Friday deal on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000.

One of Philips’ top-of-the-range electric toothbrushes, this model usually sells for £340, but you can save 56% (that’s £190.01) and pick it up for just £149.99 from Amazon.

So, what’s so good about this toothbrush? First, there’s a wide variety of heads available, whether you want to whiten your teeth, deal with sensitivity or get a good brush.

This brush takes the guesswork out of when it’s time to replace your head, too, keeping track automatically of how long it’s been since you added a new brush, thanks to Brush sync. When it’s time to change, a notification light tells you.

This model has four selectable brushing modes: Clean, White+, Gum Health and Deep Clean+, letting you tackle all areas of oral hygiene. And, to help you brush correctly, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 has a pressure sensor: press too hard, and the brush vibrates, so you know to back off a little.

Three selectable intensity modes let you adjust the brush, tuning it for how sensitive your mouth is and what you’re trying to achieve.

You get all the accessories you need in the box, including a charging base, travel case (this can also charge via its USB input), and a Premium Plaque Defense brush head.

As a an affordable way of keeping your dental health in check, this Black Friday bargain from Amazon is the way to go.

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

