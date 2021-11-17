Save a massive 56% on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000

We all want to look after our teeth properly, and buying a quality electric toothbrush is an easy way to achieve that goal. The issue is that the best toothbrushes tend to be the most expensive. Not so today, with this Black Friday deal on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000.

One of Philips’ top-of-the-range electric toothbrushes, this model usually sells for £340, but you can save 56% (that’s £190.01) and pick it up for just £149.99 from Amazon.

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is less than half price Get 56% of the high-end Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 in this Amazon deal. That’s a saving of £190.01 on the regular retail price Amazon

Was £340

£149.99 View Deal

So, what’s so good about this toothbrush? First, there’s a wide variety of heads available, whether you want to whiten your teeth, deal with sensitivity or get a good brush.

This brush takes the guesswork out of when it’s time to replace your head, too, keeping track automatically of how long it’s been since you added a new brush, thanks to Brush sync. When it’s time to change, a notification light tells you.

This model has four selectable brushing modes: Clean, White+, Gum Health and Deep Clean+, letting you tackle all areas of oral hygiene. And, to help you brush correctly, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 has a pressure sensor: press too hard, and the brush vibrates, so you know to back off a little.

Three selectable intensity modes let you adjust the brush, tuning it for how sensitive your mouth is and what you’re trying to achieve.

You get all the accessories you need in the box, including a charging base, travel case (this can also charge via its USB input), and a Premium Plaque Defense brush head.

As a an affordable way of keeping your dental health in check, this Black Friday bargain from Amazon is the way to go.