Black Friday has traditionally been the time to make a killing on new TV deals, and this deal from John Lewis is a particularly good one, as it sees you saving a massive £500 on the price of Samsung’s flagship 55-inch 4K TV for 2019.

The Samsung QE55Q90R is a beast, offering high levels of brightness, deep, rich black levels and bright colours. Thanks to Samsung’s local dimming and QLED technology, colours appear beautifully saturated, to the point where it compares very well with most OLED TVs, which typically rule the roost when it comes to contrast and vibrant colours.

Samsung QE55Q90R QLED 55" TV Samsung QE55Q90R (2019) QLED HDR 4K 55" TV Thanks to this incredible Black Friday deal, you can save a whopping £500 on the 2019 55-inch Samsung QLED TV, boasting best-in-class visuals at a new low price. Plus it comes with a slick 5-year warranty courtesy of John Lewis.

Along with a £500 saving, John Lewis is also throwing in a five year warranty for the Samsung QE55Q90R, and, if you’d prefer to have someone come in and set everything up, you can put that saving to good use – standard TV installation costs £44.99, while a wall mounted installation and set-up will cost £125.

With more 4K content from Netflix, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and BT Sport available than ever before, there’s never been a better time to dive into the ever-expanding world of 4K Ultra HD content.

To give you an idea of what you can expect from the Samsung QE55Q90R, here’s a recap of our four and a half out of five review from earlier in the year:

“The Samsung QE55Q90R gets closer than any other 55-inch TV to date to combining the strengths of LCD TVs with the strengths of OLED TVs. The result is unprecedented black levels and viewing angles for an LCD screen, alongside more traditional LCD strengths of high brightness and large colour volumes…

“Despite not carrying any forward-firing speakers, the QE55Q90R manages to cast its sound across a wide but coherent and highly detailed sound stage. Voices sound clean and well located on the screen, despite lacking forward projection. Plus, there’s enough power to allow the sound to shift up and down through at least a couple of gears to cope with the audio ebb and flow of action movies.

“The Samsung QE55Q90R looks like a genuine game-changer of an LCD TV. In particular, its black levels, backlight uniformity and viewing angles remain unique achievements in the LCD TV world.”

