 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save a massive 39% on this DJI Ronin-SC camera stabiliser

Ian Morris By Ian Morris

If you’re an SLR or mirrorless camera owner and you want to add a professional sheen to your videos, then the DJI Ronin-SC is now down to a bargain basement £199 and it’s perfect for anyone serious about making videos. 

Unlike DJI’s self-contained stabilisers, you’ll need to provide your own camera to use the Ronin-SC. But if you’ve got a camera that weighs less than 2kg then you’ll be all set to use this 3-axis gimbal. At just £199 on Amazon, this stabiliser can be paired with pretty much any camera from Sony, Canon or Nikon – just be sure yours doesn’t exceed the weight limit first.

Save 39% on the DJI Ronin-SC in Black Friday deal

Save 39% on the DJI Ronin-SC in Black Friday deal

This DJI Ronin-SC deal is scorching hot. The lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon for this handheld stabiliser and an absolute bargain for anyone looking to add some stability to their videos.

  • Now £199, save £126 (39%)
View Deal

What you’ll get is a gimbal that produces silky smooth shots without requiring an extensive training course. You should be able to get going with the Ronin-SC in a few minutes, after making sure your camera is balanced. Once you’re up an running, pairing the Ronin to its companion DJI app allows you to set up various extra features, like panoramas, timelapse photos and even motion control for repeatable shots. Make sure you check your camera and lenses are compatible first though. 

Another nifty feature, that we really like about the Ronin-SC, is the ability to control pan and tilt movements with your phone. Tilt your device, and the gimbal will tilt the same way. It’s nifty if you’re working with a couple of people and want to produce smooth tracking shots. 

At a shade under £200 there’s very little you could get for this price that comes anywhere close on features. DJI certainly knows its stuff when it comes to stabilising shots, having developed the technology for its drones, which need to make a huge number of adjustments while flying to keep their cameras steady. 

Save 39% on the DJI Ronin-SC in Black Friday deal

Save 39% on the DJI Ronin-SC in Black Friday deal

This DJI Ronin-SC deal is scorching hot. The lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon for this handheld stabiliser and an absolute bargain for anyone looking to add some stability to their videos.

  • Now £199, save £126 (39%)
View Deal

As you can see from the graph below, the Ronin-SC has never been cheaper, so if you were holding out for the best price, this is it. 

Keepa chart for DJI Ronin-SC on Amazon

Just think of all that super-smooth video you’ll be able to shoot once you’ve ordered this little unit, next stop Hollywood. Don’t forget to check out our other curated picks of the other best Black Friday deals.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Our curated picks of the biggest discounts

Best Black Friday Deals: Our curated picks of the biggest discounts

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Amazing Black Friday deal: Sony’s five-star WF-1000XM3 drop to £99

Amazing Black Friday deal: Sony’s five-star WF-1000XM3 drop to £99

Gemma Ryles 9 hours ago
AirPods Pro are now even cheaper at John Lewis for Black Friday

AirPods Pro are now even cheaper at John Lewis for Black Friday

Max Parker 2 days ago
Ian Morris
By Ian Morris
Ian Morris contributed technology related news to Trusted Reviews in 2014. …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.