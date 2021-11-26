Save a massive 39% on this DJI Ronin-SC camera stabiliser

If you’re an SLR or mirrorless camera owner and you want to add a professional sheen to your videos, then the DJI Ronin-SC is now down to a bargain basement £199 and it’s perfect for anyone serious about making videos.

Unlike DJI’s self-contained stabilisers, you’ll need to provide your own camera to use the Ronin-SC. But if you’ve got a camera that weighs less than 2kg then you’ll be all set to use this 3-axis gimbal. At just £199 on Amazon, this stabiliser can be paired with pretty much any camera from Sony, Canon or Nikon – just be sure yours doesn’t exceed the weight limit first.

Save 39% on the DJI Ronin-SC in Black Friday deal This DJI Ronin-SC deal is scorching hot. The lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon for this handheld stabiliser and an absolute bargain for anyone looking to add some stability to their videos. Now £199, save £126 (39%) View Deal

What you’ll get is a gimbal that produces silky smooth shots without requiring an extensive training course. You should be able to get going with the Ronin-SC in a few minutes, after making sure your camera is balanced. Once you’re up an running, pairing the Ronin to its companion DJI app allows you to set up various extra features, like panoramas, timelapse photos and even motion control for repeatable shots. Make sure you check your camera and lenses are compatible first though.

Another nifty feature, that we really like about the Ronin-SC, is the ability to control pan and tilt movements with your phone. Tilt your device, and the gimbal will tilt the same way. It’s nifty if you’re working with a couple of people and want to produce smooth tracking shots.

At a shade under £200 there’s very little you could get for this price that comes anywhere close on features. DJI certainly knows its stuff when it comes to stabilising shots, having developed the technology for its drones, which need to make a huge number of adjustments while flying to keep their cameras steady.

As you can see from the graph below, the Ronin-SC has never been cheaper, so if you were holding out for the best price, this is it.

Just think of all that super-smooth video you’ll be able to shoot once you’ve ordered this little unit, next stop Hollywood. Don’t forget to check out our other curated picks of the other best Black Friday deals.