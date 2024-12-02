Save a massive £300 on a powerful, new-game-ready Acer laptop

Even the most demanding PC games can now run smoothly for under £800 thanks to this huge discount from Acer.

This Acer Nitro V15 is powered by some of the most impressive new-gen technology on the market, and it can be yours for just £799 – that’s a £300 saving from the RRP. Get it today at Currys.

There’s a lot of good things to say about this laptop. From the incredible power to the high refresh rate screen, Acer has really put its cards on the table with this deal.

Pick up the ACER Nitro V15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop on the cheap this Cyber Monday This powerful gaming laptop should come right out of the box ready to load the newest titles on the market. Now is the best opportunity to get it for under £1,000. Currys

Was £1,099

Now £799 View Deal

If we want to discuss the power this laptop packs, we need to start with the processor. This model sports an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, one of the quicker laptop-specific CPUs available on the market today. We’ve tested gaming laptops with this CPU before and found it to be a strong performer, contending with processors at a much higher price point.

In addition to this, this Nitro V15 comes with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4060 GPU, from the newest generation of NVIDIA graphics cards. This card is ready for ray-tracing, it’s tuned for AI tricks such as “Super Resolution” and DLSS, there’s little to critique with this GPU in a laptop of this price. If you’re looking to play some of the more graphically challenging games out there, such as Cyberpunk 2077, or you want optimum performance for esports titles like Valorant, this laptop is great now and will stay great for a while.

One of the real perks of the 165hz, Full HD screen is that you don’t even need to buy a monitor to enjoy high-end gaming on this laptop. It’s already streets ahead of 60hz, which can feel dated if you’ve gotten used to faster screens. It can support even higher resolution monitors as well of course – multiple, if you’re so inclined – but it’s always reassuring to know you have a large, fast and high definition screen always there with you.

This model comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM already installed, which is quick and more than sufficient, but you can also double it yourself if you want to buy more, for that extra edge in task execution.

This model comes packed with ports too – not only 3 USB-As, but also a USB-C, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI 2.1 port. The USB-C is a welcome inclusion, as that gives you more flexibility for things like external storage, charging other devices, etc. The external storage may come in handy, as the 512GB SSD is roomy enough, but does have its limits if you plan on downloading a large number of big games.

Overall, this is a fantastic pickup when you evaluate the specs-to-price ratio. So if you’ve been looking for a powerful gaming PC that you can fit in your bag, look no further than this excellent offer on Currys.

This article has been published in partnership with Acer. You can read about our partnership policies here.