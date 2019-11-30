Save £80 on a PlayStation VR Starter Pack in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale

Black Friday might be over, but the sales aren’t! Amazon still has loads of discounts on offer, like this £80 saving on a PS4 VR Starter Pack. It’s £179 down from £259.

We’ve been scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals throughout the whole sales period. Heading into Cyber Monday, we’ve picked out this virtual reality gaming bundle.

The package includes a PlayStation VR headset, VR camera and PlayStation VR Worlds. You’ll need a PS4 or PS4 Pro to run the VR experience though.

Alternatively, the ‘Mega Bundle’, has a £90 discount and includes five games: Skyrim VR, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Resident Evil VII Biohazard, Everybody’s Golf VR and PlayStation VR Worlds.

When we got hands on with PSVR, we were impressed enough to give it a five star rating. Reviewer, Brett Phipps, said: “PlayStation VR is simply one of the best virtual reality headset you can buy right now. It’s cheap while not compromising on performance and quality. The headset is simply stunning and incredibly comfortable to wear, and the games already available are some of the best VR experiences I’ve ever played.”

We loved the lineup of games and thought PlayStation’s VR entry compared well against competitors, Oculus and Vive, in terms of value.

This VR package is much more affordable than the Oculus Rift, which costs £350-£500, depending on the package you choose.

The set-up process includes quite a few cables but is relatively straight forward. You’ll go from box to full-on virtual reality action in just thirty minutes.

So, if you’re in the market for a VR gaming experience, this Cyber Monday saving could be a great deal for you.

