Amazon are really getting into their stride as far as discounting is concerned; the site is hosting some fantastic early Black Friday deals from what we've seen so far. Now you can get your hands on this De'Longhi EC685.W Dedica Style Pump Espresso machine for just £139.99.

That's a huge £80 saving making it one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far, with the machine down from a previous price of £219.99.

So, what can it do? Well, it might be called an espresso machine but it can make just about any sort of coffee you fancy thanks to its adjustable milk frothing feature. So you'll be able to whip up a cappuccino or a smooth latte with ease. It also comes with three filters and a hot water delivery system for teas and other hot drinks.

So, what can it do? Well, it might be called an espresso machine but it can make just about any sort of coffee you fancy thanks to its adjustable milk frothing feature. So you’ll be able to whip up a cappuccino or a smooth latte with ease. It also comes with three filters and a hot water delivery system for teas and other hot drinks.

De’Longhi is a fantastic brand when it comes to kitchen appliances, especially coffee machines, it has to be said.

We were hugely impressed with this machine when we put it through its paces in a full review. It was awarded a four and a half star rating and our reviewer commented: “In a world of instant everything, the Dedica rewards time and effort with sublime coffee worth savouring, but it requires practice for everyday use.

“A slimmer version of the traditional bar pump machine, the Dedica aims to incorporate all that’s attractive about this type of coffee maker, but with a few extra features and in a smaller, more worktop-friendly package. It’s almost half the width of most pump-driven machines, yet still manages to shoehorn in a good-sized cup warmer on top and a generous water tank at the back.”

At time of writing there are only 6 hours left of this deal, so you’ll need to move fast if you want to bag yourself a quality coffee machine with a big discount.

