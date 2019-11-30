Save up to £75 on a PS4 with Modern Warfare and a cheap controller

This Black Friday PS4 bundle from Argos contains a load of added extras, including a DualShock 4 controller and a Blu-ray film.

This £219.99 offer from Argos is fairly generous, but it also needs a bit of unpacking. For starters you have the retailer’s bundle deal, which bags you a 500GB PS4, along with the recently released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, for £199.99, a saving of £50.

On top of that, you then get your pick from a wide range of DualShock 4 controllers for just £20, useful if you want to finish the Modern Warfare campaign in co-op. On the more colourful, more expensive variants like ‘Sunset Orange’, that’s a saving of £14.99.

Then, as the cherry on top, you’ll receive a free Blu-ray movie thrown in, saving you up to £10. You’ve got your pick of Jumanji, or one of two Spiderman flicks: Homecoming, or Into the Spider-verse. Adding everything together, the offer comes out at a total cost of £219.99, with a saving of £74.99 at best or £56.99 at worst, not a bad deal by any stretch.

This is a great time to pick up a PS4, since there are so many fantastic titles (especially console exclusives) currently available, many of which are on offer during this year’s Black Friday period. Modern Warfare is a superb first game to get you started, a fast-paced shooter from the genre’s best-known franchise.

Here’s the final word on the game from our reviewer, who gave it a strong 4 out of 5 rating:

“Infinity Ward’s reboot of the iconic classic doesn’t surpass the original, but does a fantastic job of translating its formula into the modern era. A thrilling solo campaign alongside a robust selection of multiplayer options ensure this package is well worth a visit, even if the long-awaited return of Special Ops just about misses the mark.”

This offer expires on December 2nd, so you’ve got until Cyber Monday to make a decision. If you want a console, game, controller and film all in one bundle, don’t miss the chance to save £75 on the lot.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…