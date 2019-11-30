Save up to £75 on a PS4 with Modern Warfare and a cheap controller

This Black Friday PS4 bundle from Argos contains a load of added extras, including a DualShock 4 controller and a Blu-ray film.
This £219.99 offer from Argos is fairly generous, but it also needs a bit of unpacking. For starters you have the retailer’s bundle deal, which bags you a 500GB PS4, along with the recently released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, for £199.99, a saving of £50.
On top of that, you then get your pick from a wide range of DualShock 4 controllers for just £20, useful if you want to finish the Modern Warfare campaign in co-op. On the more colourful, more expensive variants like ‘Sunset Orange’, that’s a saving of £14.99.
Then, as the cherry on top, you’ll receive a free Blu-ray movie thrown in, saving you up to £10. You’ve got your pick of Jumanji, or one of two Spiderman flicks: Homecoming, or Into the Spider-verse. Adding everything together, the offer comes out at a total cost of £219.99, with a saving of £74.99 at best or £56.99 at worst, not a bad deal by any stretch.
This is a great time to pick up a PS4, since there are so many fantastic titles (especially console exclusives) currently available, many of which are on offer during this year’s Black Friday period. Modern Warfare is a superb first game to get you started, a fast-paced shooter from the genre’s best-known franchise.
Here’s the final word on the game from our reviewer, who gave it a strong 4 out of 5 rating:
“Infinity Ward’s reboot of the iconic classic doesn’t surpass the original, but does a fantastic job of translating its formula into the modern era. A thrilling solo campaign alongside a robust selection of multiplayer options ensure this package is well worth a visit, even if the long-awaited return of Special Ops just about misses the mark.”
This offer expires on December 2nd, so you’ve got until Cyber Monday to make a decision. If you want a console, game, controller and film all in one bundle, don’t miss the chance to save £75 on the lot.
